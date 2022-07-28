Rival GMs pump brakes on Nationals, Juan Soto deal at 2022 MLB trade deadline

“I don’t think Soto is really holding teams up. It’s a justifiable huge ask. Not sure whether he gets moved at this point,” one AL executive said to MLB.com. “There has been a lot of talk but I’m not convinced that many big names get moved,” one NL general manager said. “I’d expect mostly players on expiring contracts.”

Blockbuster trades take tons of negotiating, so the Nationals might choose to wait until this offseason to send Juan Soto to another team. They would have more time to find the right move, though the frenzy of the trade deadline might give them that deal as teams look to acquire the superstar outfielder. As teams try to outbid one another, Washington could land the collection of top prospects it desires in order to part with the 23-year-old phenom.

A lot of teams are interested in trading for Juan Soto, though the Nationals’ (understandably) sky-high asking price might make a mid-season trade very tough to pull off. Soto’s lack of trust within the organization could speed things up, though.