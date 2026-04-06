As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to suit up for their highly anticipated World Series rematch against the Blue Jays in Toronto, fans were greeted with a rather unusual sight at the catcher spot: Dalton Rushing getting the nod to start over Will Smith in the eight hole.

While Rushing did play well in his Sunday start against the Washington Nationals, crushing a two-run homer to help LA secure the sweep, most assumed Smith would return to the starting lineup after making it through customs in this potential early-season World Series preview.

Taking to social media to explain Dave Roberts' decision, MLB.com reporter Sonja Chen explained the team's rationale, which had more to do with optimizing matchups instead of any short-term biases.

Article Continues Below

“Dalton Rushing gets back-to-back starts. We'll ask if anything's up with Will Smith,” Chen wrote. “Dave Roberts said that he wants Smith to catch Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani later in the series, which is why he's out of the lineup tonight.”

After an incredible 2025 season that came a catch, hit, and throw away from their first World Series win this century, the Blue Jays have struggled to return to their dominant ways in 2026, losing four straight games to the Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox after sweeping the Athletics to open up the season.

With the Blue Jays vulnerable, maybe Roberts sees a chance to steal a win with Rushing at least starting the game as his catcher with Justin Wrobleski on the mound. Or maybe he really does like the idea of Smith catching for Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto and is willing to give him some extra rest while Rushing looks to keep his hot streak going. Either way, with Rushing, Alex Freeland, and Hyeseong King all starting for LA in Game 1 against the Blue Jays, fans will get a glimpse of LA's future as they look to continue their present dominance.