While the Pittsburgh Pirates aren't very good in 2025, with the team sitting not-so-pretty with a 2-5 record in the National League Central Division, one of the lone bright spots of the season so far has been the play of Paul Skenes, the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Working his way up through the minor leagues at a feverish pace, Skenes made his MLB debut in 2024 and has been the focal point of the Pirates' rotation ever since, earning the opening day start for his efforts as a rookie.

And with 25 appearances at the MLB level officially on the books, Skenes' accomplishments have begun to be judged against the annals of baseball history and they look darn good, as the Pirates shared on their social media account.

“Paul Skenes is the first pitcher since earned runs became an official statistic to post a sub-2.00 ERA with 175+ strikeouts over their first 25 MLB appearances,” the Pirates wrote.

In 2024, Skenes was one of the true focal points of the 2025 MLB season, with the rookie earning an 11-3 record with a WAR of 5.9 on his way to an All-Star selection, a spot in the Cy Young conversation, and the Rookie of the Year award. Though he's yet to record a win in 2025, Skenes has played just as well, allowing just three hits and two runs in his lone start so far.

Will the Pirates be able to showcase Skenes' talents to the MLB world over the next few months, highlighting that they might just have the best pitching prospect under the age of 25 in the world? From a winning perspective, probably not, but considering how effective he's been on the mound so far during his professional career, Skenes' starts might just become appointment viewing for baseball lovers, as he may become a Cy Young winner before his rookie contract comes to an end.