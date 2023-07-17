The summer transfer window in soccer is well underway, and it's clear that the Saudi Pro League is making some big moves. Flush with loads of cash, clubs throughout the league are landing some of the top players in the world with ease. Despite that, it doesn't sound like MLS commissioner Don Garber is too concerned with the Saudi Pro League's big spending.

The MLS has made a marquee move for Lionel Messi, who was introduced with Inter Miami on Sunday, which Garber believes will help the league in a big way. When it comes to the Saudi Pro League's spending, though, Garber believes he's seen this happen before, and it doesn't sound like he's too concerned with leagues that aren't the MLS right now.

“You know, it's not just about Europe, right? It's about here. So I'm not threatened by that at all. I've seen it happen with China, and I wasn't concerned about that any more than I'm concerned about what's happening in Saudi Arabia, it's quite the opposite.” – Don Garber, ESPN

Realistically speaking, Garber doesn't have to be too worried with the Saudi Pro League, as they aren't exactly poaching the MLS' top players. However, leagues across Europe are losing a ton of talent, and in a sense some of these players could have been targets for MLS clubs. The MLS is likely hoping to grow like the Saudi Pro League has done, but despite the fact they haven't had the same success, it doesn't sound like Garber is overly concerned.