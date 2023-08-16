MLS news: Is Lionel Messi proving Cristiano Ronaldo right?

When the football world thought that its the end of the Ronaldo-Messi rivalry, they were wrong. The two football icons confirmed their European departures by signing for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr and MLS' Inter Miami, respectively. Lionel Messi has dominated the MLS since moving to David Beckham's franchise, scoring nine goals in six appearances and ensuring Inter Miami reaches the Leagues Cup final.

The 36-year-old signed for Inter Miami as a free agent from Paris Saint Germain (PSG). It is the most significant transfer in MLS history since Beckham moved to LA Galaxy in 2007. Messi's move to the United States is considered a match made in heaven, but is it proving his long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo right?

Last month, the Portugal captain said, “The Saudi league is better than MLS. Now all the players are coming here. In one year, more top players will come to Saudi Arabia. I opened the way to the Saudi league, and now all the players are coming here.”

Messi's dominance in the MLS has only made Ronaldo's comments look true. The renowned Argentine figure has enjoyed great form in the Leagues Cup against fellow MLS teams. However, it has also resulted in many people talking about the comparative standards of US-based soccer in contrast to the Saudi Pro League and European Leagues.

Notably, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Messi's teammates at Barcelona, joined him at Inter Miami. Alongside Beckham, many football greats such as Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard, Theirry Henry, and Wayne Rooney have previously made their way to the MLS. However, Ronaldo's statements have been proven correct, as numerous top-level European footballers have opted for moves to Saudi Arabia this year.

Notable signings in the Saudi Pro League include figures such as Karim Benzema, a former teammate of Ronaldo at Real Madrid and the current Ballon d'Or holder. Moreover, there are Premier League icons Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Fabinho, N'Golo Kante, and Sadio Mane, who currently shares the field with Ronaldo at Al Nassr. The latest noteworthy addition to this league is Neymar, who has officially signed for Al-Hilal in a substantial £86m deal, ending his six-year tenure at PSG.

