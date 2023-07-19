Argentine legend Lionel Messi is set to play his first game in the MLS this week. However, the former Barcelona is yet to kick a ball, but he is attracting headlines from all parts of the world. Since Messi's debut game was announced, ticket prices for his MLS debut have skyrocketed.

According to the reports from CBS News, Vivid Seats claim that the ticket prices for Friday's league matches have gone as high as $56,901. The tournament is an annual competition between MLS and Mexico's domestic teams, i.e., LIGA MX. The cup announced that Messi's debut will be against Mexico's Cruz Azul. Cruz Azul's team isn't intimidated by the Argentine and feel it is “just one more match” in their careers.

“I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and the United States,” Messi said, according to the league. “This is a fantastic opportunity, and we will continue building this beautiful project together. The idea is to work together to achieve our objectives, and I'm eager to start helping here in my new home.”