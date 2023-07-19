Argentine legend Lionel Messi is set to play his first game in the MLS this week. However, the former Barcelona is yet to kick a ball, but he is attracting headlines from all parts of the world. Since Messi's debut game was announced, ticket prices for his MLS debut have skyrocketed.
According to the reports from CBS News, Vivid Seats claim that the ticket prices for Friday's league matches have gone as high as $56,901. The tournament is an annual competition between MLS and Mexico's domestic teams, i.e., LIGA MX. The cup announced that Messi's debut will be against Mexico's Cruz Azul. Cruz Azul's team isn't intimidated by the Argentine and feel it is “just one more match” in their careers.
“I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and the United States,” Messi said, according to the league. “This is a fantastic opportunity, and we will continue building this beautiful project together. The idea is to work together to achieve our objectives, and I'm eager to start helping here in my new home.”
A ticket in row one of section 112, close to the goal, is currently available for $56,901. Prices on the website begin at $260 per ticket. Meanwhile, on Ticketmaster, the highest price for access to the same game is $10,000.
Inter Miami's first league game with Messi will be against Charlotte FC on August 20. Tickets available on Vivid Seats for this fixture vary in price, ranging from $220 to $9,356. To provide a comparison, tickets for the upcoming game between Charlotte FC and FC Dallas on July 21 can be found on the same platform, with prices ranging from $27 to $188.