Matko Miljevic, the 22-year-old midfielder for Club de Foot Montreal, has seen his contract with Major League Soccer (MLS) terminated after allegations of misconduct, reported by GOAL. The decision to terminate Miljevic's contract was made by MLS, citing his involvement in “conduct detrimental to the league.”

The controversy surrounding Miljevic began when Canadian media reports surfaced, claiming that he had participated in an indoor amateur soccer league in Quebec under a false identity. It was alleged that he had used a fake name while competing in the league, raising questions about his actions and intentions.

In addition to the fake name allegations, Miljevic was reportedly banned for life from the amateur league for his involvement in a physical altercation. According to reports, he had punched another player in the face during a game, resulting in serious repercussions.

Miljevic, whose professional journey began at Argentinos Juniors in Argentina before joining CF Montreal in 2021, is now awaiting the outcome of the investigation into these allegations. While the investigation unfolds, he remains in limbo, with his future in professional soccer hanging in the balance.

One potential avenue for Miljevic is the possibility of joining a club outside of MLS as a free agent. However, his future in the sport may depend on the results of the ongoing investigations and the resolution of the allegations against him.

The termination of Matko Miljevic's contract by MLS underscores the league's commitment to upholding its standards of conduct and integrity. It also serves as a reminder that professional athletes are expected to maintain a high level of professionalism and ethical behavior both on and off the field.