Unpacking the Controversial Changes to MLS Playoff Format: A Dive into the Recent Shift and Its Implications.

Recently, Major League Soccer (MLS) has all been about Lionel Messi and his impact. However, the US-based league is no stranger to change, often expanding and modifying its format. Unfortunately, not all changes are embraced with open arms. The latest shift in the league's playoff format has left fans and players questioning its wisdom.

After the longest season in MLS history, the league has reverted to a three-game first-round playoff schedule, a format last seen after the 2002 season. Unfortunately, the early results suggest that this change isn't resonating well with fans. LAFC and the Philadelphia Union saw thousands of empty seats during their convincing wins in the first games of their postseason series. The lack of fan interest can be attributed to the fact that the first game of a three-game series doesn't determine the outcome. Instead of building excitement, it drains the urgency from the match.

LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau voiced his concerns, questioning the introduction of a “best-of-three” format in soccer. The new format also replaces draws with penalty shootouts, making goal differential irrelevant. Such changes have left both players and fans bewildered.

Additionally, a FIFA international break between the first and second rounds means teams could go more than three weeks between games, disrupting the playoff momentum and interest.

The MLS defends the three-game first round by comparing it to World Cup group play. However, this analogy is flawed. In the World Cup, teams play against different opponents in their three group games, whereas in the MLS playoffs, all three games are against the same team. World Cup group play considers draws and goal differentials as part of the strategy, while the MLS playoffs only focus on wins.

Last year's playoffs, which ended with a thrilling penalty shootout victory for LAFC over the Union, were considered one of the most exciting postseason tournaments in league history. So, the question arises: why tinker with something that wasn't broken?

The consensus suggests that these changes were implemented to create more content and revenue for broadcast partner Apple, which signed a 10-year, $2.5-billion deal to stream MLS games last year. The motivation behind the shift appears to be financial, leaving players and coaches frustrated.

In the words of LAFC captain Carlos Vela, “I don't understand what is the point of three games in the first round. I don't understand what they are thinking or why they make that. Yeah, we know. Everybody knows. But we can't say nothing.”

The MLS playoff format, as it stands, raises more questions than answers, and fans are left wondering if change, in this instance, truly represents progress.