When it comes to left-footed players, Lionel Messi is not the only man who is attracting the headlines in the MLS. The Argentine World Cup winner has landed in the United States to confirm his move to Inter Miami. However, there is another left-footed player that is inspiring the football generation with spectacular goals.

Xherdan Shaqiri has always gone under the radar throughout his career. With Messi set to make his MLS debut, it feels like people will forget his spectacular free kick against Montreal will be forgotten in a few days.

At the age of 31, the Switzerland International is playing as he played at Liverpool and Bayern Munich, respectively. Yesterday, he scored a sensational free-kick against Montreal to remind the world of his powers.

Allowing one team-mate to make a decoy run, Shaqiri exquisitely found Maren Haile-Selassie, who was fouled in a dangerous position. What happened afterwards was beautiful as Shaqiri’s free-kick arrowed into the top corner and astonished everyone.

There were a lot of expectations for Chicago Fire after the signature of the former Stoke City man. However, they fell short of the MLS playoffs. However, Shaqiri seems to be enjoying life on and off the pitch in the United States. And if he can pull out goals like this, all seems to be going well in his late career.

Regardless of whether he finds himself in the Switzerland national team or not, it is good to see Shaqiri still coming up with spectacular goals. Once his career is over, he will always be proud of the longevity of his career.

