Portland and Seattle duke it out in Providence Park! It’s time to check our Major League Soccer odds series, starring our Timbers-Sounders prediction, pick, and how to watch!

The Timbers have been winless for the past six games, scoring five times during that stretch. Portland just got its first win in the first game this season against Sporting Kansas. Portland will be looking to get its second win this season in its third game in April.

The Sounders are off to an incredible start in the MLS, grabbing a 5-1-1 record with 15 goals scored so far. Seattle recently thumped Saint Louise City in 3-0 fashion and will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak.

Here are the Timbers-Sounders soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Timbers-Sounders Odds

Portland Timbers: +210

Seattle Sounders FC: +115

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -102

Under 2.5 Goals: -120

How to Watch Timbers vs. Sounders

TV: SiriusXM FC

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Time: 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT

Why Timbers Can Beat Sounders

Portland Timbers won the MLS in 2015 and the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament. The Timbers also finished as runners-up in 2018 and 2021. They have always been considered a challenging club to face. However, the side missed out on playoffs last season, and the current form foreshadows another poor finish this season.

The club is currently on a six-game winless streak in the MLS. The Portland Timbers will not want a repeat of their last result here following the 1-0 MLS defeat last time out to Vancouver Whitecaps. In that match, Portland Timbers had 42% possession and only two shot attempts. On the other side, Vancouver Whitecaps got 13 attempts at goal. Of the nine shots on target, Brian White’s 74th-minute nudge was the only goal in the match.

Their only win this season came in the opener against Sporting Kansas City, who are sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference without a single win this season. The last time Portland Timbers went six games without a win was at the start of the 2019 MLS season. That streak also marked their previous longest winless streak of seven games which they could match if they fail to clinch all three points against Seattle Sounders FC.

The Timbers’ impressive run over Seattle Sounders will come to an abrupt end on Sunday if coach Giovanni Savarese’s boys perform the way they did against Vancouver Whitecaps. The Timbers currently have won the last three matchups against the Sounders, scoring 7-1 during that stretch.

Savarese’s squad has made six goals from six different players, tallying 7.9 total shots and 2.7 shots on target per game. Aljax Ivacic has kept the team steady, securing two clean sheets and averaging 4.3 saves per game.

Why Sounders Can Beat Timbers

After a flying start this season, Seattle Sounders FC will be out on the hunt for silverware. The side came extremely close to defending their two MLS titles in 2016 and 2019 but was left one step shy on both occasions as they finished as runners-up. The Sounders are the current 2022 CONCACAF Champions League winners.

Seattle Sounders FC will come into the match following a 3-0 MLS win with the downing of St. Louis City in their last outing. In their last game, the Rave Green had 61% possession and 12 attempts on goal with 6 on target. Josh Atencio (65′) and Raúl Ruidíaz (71′) scored for the Sounders while Jakob Nerwinski committed an own goal in the 89th minute. They limited St. Louis City to just nine shot attempts.

The Sounders have kept four clean sheets in seven games and conceded just three goals so far. The goals-per-match ratio of Seattle Sounders FC is 2.1, while their goals concession ratio is 0.4 per match. In goal, shot-stopper Stefan Frei has a brilliant save percentage of 85.7 percent, which is the second-best in the MLS this season. The Rave Green is also making 18.9 tackles, 11.4 interceptions, and 18.6 clearances per game.

Due to statistics like these, Seattle Sounders FC is sitting at the top of the table in the Western Conference. The Sounders are making 13.0 total shots and 4.7 corner kicks per game. Jordan Morris leads the team with eight goals while Leo Chu has tallied four assists. Nicolas Lodeiro, Heber, and Alex Roldan combined for seven goal contributions this season.

Final Timbers-Sounders Prediction & Pick

With the poor form from the Timbers, the Sounders are going to keep their game sharp and secure another road win. With their goal-scoring prowess, the Sounders will surely hit the over 2.5 goals mark against the brittle Timbers’ defense.

Final Timbers-Sounders Prediction & Pick: Sounders (+115), Over 2.5 goals (-102)