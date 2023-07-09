Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Vancouver Whitecaps-Seattle Sounders prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Blue-and-White (6-7-6) had their five-game unbeaten run come to a close after a 3-0 defeat in their visit to Sporting Kansas. The Whitecaps hope to get their 10th unbeaten game at home as they host this battle at BC Place.

The Rave Green (9-5-7) played low-scoring games in the past three matches but managed to get a deadlock with Orlando and a 1-0 win over Houston. A three-game winless run on the road is still active on Seattle's record, but they hope to put an end to it today.

Here are the Vancouver Whitecaps-Seattle Sounders soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Vancouver Whitecaps-Seattle Sounders Odds

Vancouver Whitecaps: +125

Seattle Sounders: +230

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: -110

Under 2.5 Goals: -110

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders

TV: TSN1, TSN5

Stream: Bet365, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Time: 10:30 PM ET / 7:40 PM PT

Why Vancouver Whitecaps Can Beat Seattle Sounders

Currently, the Vancouver Whitecaps find themselves in the ninth position in the Western League table, and their performance has been subpar over the past year. Coach Vanni Sartini and his team are facing pressure from Sporting KC and Minnesota United, who are not far behind. Since the start of the season, the Whitecaps have displayed average form, securing six victories and seven draws in their 19 league matches.

In their previous match, the Canadian team suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat against Sporting Kansas City, and they will need to rebound in this upcoming game. It was the first time in their last 13 matches across all competitions that they failed to score a goal. The Whitecaps had 37% possession, 11 total shots, and eight corner kicks but could not convert in the game Sebastian Berhalter was also booked with a yellow card in the match.

When playing at BC Place, the Whitecaps have shown a significant contrast in form compared to their dismal away record. They have managed five wins, four draws, and just one defeat at home, while their performances on the road have yielded only one victory, three draws, and five losses in nine outings. Their five-match unbeaten run came to an end in their last game, and they will be eager to return to winning ways. Vancouver is still unbeaten in the past nine home games, with their last loss at home coming way back in February in a 2-1 game against Real Salt Lake.

Keeping a clean sheet has been a rarity for the Whitecaps in recent games. They have conceded goals in all of their last seven matches, totaling 13 goals during that period. While past results may not necessarily dictate future outcomes, it remains to be seen if this pattern will continue in the upcoming match. Remarkably, the Vancouver Whitecaps have achieved back-to-back victories against the Seattle Sounders in the MLS, a feat they hadn't accomplished since October 2014.

Vancouver Whitecaps' manager, Vanni Sartini, will be relieved to have a nearly-fit squad available for selection. Andres Cubas is out with a hamstring injury while Javain Brown, Julian Gressel, and Ali Ahmed are on international duty.

Offensively, the Blue-and-White team has been finding their stride, notably scoring 13 goals in their last six games. Brian White, Ryan Gauld, and Simon Becher have been reliable options in the forward positions, contributing a combined total of 15 goals. Sebastian Berhalter, Alessandro Chopf, and Ryan Raposo are expected to excel in their midfield roles within a 4-3-3 formation.

Why Seattle Sounders Can Beat Vancouver Whitecaps

Currently occupying second place in the MLS Western Conference standings, the Seattle Sounders have displayed excellent form throughout the season. However, their performance has been inconsistent recently.

In their previous game, the Sounders secured a narrow 1-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo, and they will strive for a similar outcome in their upcoming match. Notably, Seattle Sounders completed 515 passes against the Houston Dynamo, and in 12 league games this season, they have surpassed 500 passes in a match on multiple occasions, ranking second in the MLS in this regard, just behind the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The Sounders have achieved consecutive clean sheets, having conceded only one goal in their last three fixtures. This defensive solidity has been crucial as Seattle's offense has faced challenges due to the absence of key players such as Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan, who are away on international duty. The impact of Morris, the team's leading scorer with nine goals, has been noticeable, as the Sounders have managed to score only one goal and have been shut out twice in their three games since the start of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Now they face a Vancouver team that has been conceding less than one goal per game at BC Place. Seattle's victory over Houston ended a five-match winless streak and closed the gap to three points behind first-place St. Louis City.

While the Seattle Sounders have displayed inconsistencies this season and have some issues to address before this match, they have the potential to deliver strong performances. The team takes confidence from their recent victory. In head-to-head encounters, the Seattle Sounders have had the upper hand against the Vancouver Whitecaps, winning 18 out of the 37 matches played between the two teams.

Unfortunately, Seattle Sounders FC manager Brian Schmetzer will have to manage a number of unavailable players, including Xavier Arreaga (hamstring injury) and Ethan Dobbelaere (ankle injury). Although Jordan Morris leads the team with nine goals, the Sounders will rely on other players to step up in his absence.

Raul Ruidiaz and Heber have contributed four and two goals, respectively. Leo Chu has provided seven assists. Nicolás Lodeiro scored seven goals and seven assists in 13 regular season games versus Vancouver and has contributed three assists this season. Overall, 14 different players have scored goals or provided assists for the Seattle Sounders. The team will aim to maintain or surpass their average of 12.3 total shots, 5.5 corner kicks, and 1.2 goals per game while maintaining 55.9% ball possession, all in pursuit of securing a victory.

Final Vancouver Whitecaps-Seattle Sounders Prediction & Pick

Vancouver will maintain a good record at home and push for a low-scoring victory.

Final Vancouver Whitecaps-Seattle Sounders Prediction & Pick: Vancouver Whitecaps (+125), Under 2.5 goals (-110)