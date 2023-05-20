Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The UFC kicks off today’s fight night card UFC Vegas 73 with some fireworks, especially in the women’s flyweight division with a fight between Natalia Silva and Victoria Leonardo. It wasn’t a fight that lasted long as Silva dispatched her in 2:58 of the first round via a standing TKO finish.

Natalia Silva has now won each of her first three fights in the UFC and is now closing in on a potential ranked opponent soon in the flyweight division. She has shown exceptional striking, power and great grappling making her a legit well-rounded threat to those at the top of the division.

The fans of MMA Twitter were at in awe at Silva’s performance. Many praised her after her dominant performance. Check out what the fans had to say about Natalia Silva’s big first-round TKO win.

It's time to get the promotional machine behind Natalia Silva. She has a lot of promise. #UFCVegas73 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) May 20, 2023

Okay, Natalia Silva is awesome — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 20, 2023

Natalia Silva has all the hype and deservingly. High expectations & violence. #UFCVegas73 — Hyon Ko (@KoreanJohn_) May 20, 2023

Natalia Silva has the skills as well as the personality to be a rising star in the UFC. It would be nice to give Silva a big name next to really push her up the rankings as she most definitely deserves that and then some.

A good name for her next would be someone like Miranda Maverick who is sitting at No. 15 in the rankings and brings a well-rounded skillset that could push the rising contender in Silva. MMA fans around the world are excited to see what is next from the Brazilian and can’t wait for her to get back into the octagon soon.