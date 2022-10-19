Modern Warfare 2 campaign preload, full specs revealed

Call of Duty recently revealed the details of Modern Warfare 2’s campaign preload, as well as the specs needed to run the game. Keep reading to learn more about it.

Although Modern Warfare 2’s official release date is on October 27, 2022, at 9:00 PM PDT, the campaign is available early to those who pre-ordered the game. Players who pre-ordered the game can preload the game starting October 19, 2022, at 10 AM PDT. They can then play and enjoy the campaign the next day, October 20, 2022. The preload for the full game, which includes multiplayer and special ops, is on October 26, 2022, at 10 AM PDT.

Other than the release date for the game’s preloads, they also released the system specs needed to run Modern Warfare 2. There are four levels that they included in the system requirements, namely Minimum, Recommended, Competitive, and Ultra 4k. We will be going through each one below. To explain what the high-rez asset cache is, it is additional disk space that the game can use to stream high-resolution assets. This is entirely optional and can be turned off in the game’s settings.

Minimum These are the bare minimum to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Video memory: 2GB RAM: 8GB Storage: 72GB at launch Hi-rez assets cache: Up to 32 GB

Recommended This allows players to run the game at 60FPS in most situations with all graphics options set to high CPU: Intel Core i5-6600k / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 Video memory: 4GB RAM: 12GB Storage: 72GB at launch Hi-rez assets cache: Up to 32 GB

Competitive This allows players to run the game at a high FPS with a high refresh monitor CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060TI or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT Video memory: 8GB RAM: 16GB Storage: 72GB at launch Hi-rez assets cache: Up to 32 GB

Ultra 4k This allows players to run the game at a high FPS in 4k resolution. CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT Video memory: 10GB RAM: 16GB Storage: 72GB at launch Hi-rez assets cache: Up to 64 GB



Other than these specs, players who want to play Modern Warfare 2 must also have 64-bit operating systems, either Windows 10 or Windows 11. They will also need to bind a phone number to their account, which could lead to problems for some players.

That’s all you need to know about Modern Warfare 2’s campaign preload and its required specs. If you also want to learn more about the new things coming to Modern Warfare 2, head on over here.