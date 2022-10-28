Modern Warfare 2 physical CDs are basically empty disks

As it turns out, the CDs that players got with their physical Modern Warfare 2 copies are just basically empty disks.

Twitter account @DoesItPlay1 tests the commercial releases of games to “ensure they work entirely internet free”. One of the games they recently checked is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In their Twitter post, it shows that the physical disk of Modern Warfare 2 only contains 72.23MB of data. This is way, way less than the expected 150GB size of the game. What this means is that, unlike other games with physical disks, players will still have to download the game online. This has drawn criticism online, as the practice of just shipping download codes instead of disks is on the rise in recent times. Some players even brought up the fact that current Blu-ray disks can hold up to 100GB of data, so why not put a majority of the game on the CD?

Downloading full games from the internet is not feasible for players who do not have a good and consistent internet connection. This is one of the main reasons why some people opt for physical copies. Physical disks allow them to play the game while downloading only a little if any at all. This allows players to play the game even if they don’t have access to good internet. Players also quote electricity costs, as some people can’t afford to leave consoles downloading over a long period of time. Others quote the environmental costs, as printing onto empty CD cases can be seen as wasteful.

The biggest issue, however, comes in the form of game preservation. Physical copies of games are one of the few ways that players can preserve games should they become unavailable online. The constant shift to releasing games online is making it harder to preserve games. Of course, there are those who think that the convenience that online downloads bring outweighs the downsides.

Activision has, as of the writing of this article, not responded to any group that has contacted them regarding the dummy disks.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now released on all platforms.