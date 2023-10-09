A month before its release date, players will be able to participate in two Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta weekends. One such Beta weekend is happening right now, from October 8-10, 2023, on PlayStation. However, players are quick to discover that the current PlayStation Modern Warfare 3 open beta is plagued with cheaters.

this smh on ps5 too pic.twitter.com/dZy2SYYPmN — Duqys (@Duqysss) October 8, 2023

During the height of the Open Beta, the Twitter account Modern Warzone, which has been a reliable source of Call of Duty news, asked players for their biggest complaints about the Beta. Some of the complaints were about enemy and ally visibility, kill counters and other such details. However, this doesn't seem to be its biggest problem, as Twitter user Duqys' video shows. The video shows him jumping off a high area before quickly dying to an enemy. While that is not a problem in and of itself, the kill cam for the kill shows otherwise.

The Kill Cam shows the enemy player shooting through walls and hitting someone. Not only that, but it also shows the player quickly turn and snap to Duqys' character, even when it wasn't fully on screen. Not only that, but the enemy perfectly tracked Duqys as they jumped off the high area and, after killing him, quickly snapped to another player.

For those not familiar with what is happening, this is a perfect example of an aimbot, although the enemy could also be using a wallhack. Aimbots allow players to perfectly track enemies. Meanwhile, wallhacks allow players to see enemies even when behind cover. These are the two most common forms of cheats in first-person shooters.

This video caused an uproar in the community. Some players can't believe that someone would stoop so low as to cheat in a beta. Others were making fun of players who said cheating was only possible on PC. Even more are wondering just how this was possible on PlayStation. Various theories have risen, with the most prevalent one being that they are using jailbroken PlayStation 4s to cheat. Others were quick to refute this, saying jailbroken consoles aren't able to play online.

Whatever the method may be, it doesn't change the fact that cheats somehow exist for the game's console version. That means it's perfectly possible that during next week's open beta, as well as the game's release next month, cheaters will be present. We'll have to wait and see if the developers will do anything to combat this.

