The latest entry to the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfer 3, is perhaps one of the most anticipated first-person shooter games this year. A lot of players were hoping that the game would be available in the Game Pass so that they could play it through the service. However, hopes were dashed when Activision announced that Modern Warfare 3 won't be coming to Game Pass, at least for this year.

It’s awesome to see anticipation building for Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III. As we continue to work toward regulatory approval of the Microsoft deal, we’ve been getting some questions whether our upcoming and recently launched games will be available via Game Pass. While we… — Activision Blizzard (@ATVI_AB) October 9, 2023

In a post on the Activision Blizzard combined Twitter account, they first thanked players who were looking forward to the game's release. They mentioned that it was “awesome to see anticipation building” for Modern Warfare 3. They then followed this up by saying that players were wondering “whether our upcoming and recently launched games will be available via Game Pass.” This is in light of the Microsoft – Activision Blizzard deal that is currently working “toward regulatory approval.”

That was when they dropped the bomb: that they “do not have plans” to put their recent (Diablo 4) and upcoming (Modern Warfare 3) games into Game Pass this year. That means if players want to play the latest Call of Duty at launch, they will have to buy the game itself.

However, it is not all bad news. They mentioned that “once the deal closes, we expect to start working with Xbox to bring our titles to more players around the world.” Not only that, but they also “anticipate that we would begin adding games into Game Pass sometime in the course of next year.”

This means that once Microsoft fully acquires Activision Blizzard, we can expect their recent games, and maybe some older ones, to start popping up in Game Pass. Of course, we do not have a definite date yet for said release, but we at least have a window to expect it in.

Of course, that's assuming that the deal goes through. However, with how things are going on that side, it's already basically assured that the deal will go through. It's only just a matter of time.

