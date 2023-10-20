Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Releases A Live-Action Trailer

With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 set for November 10, a significant marketing step forward has been taken with the unveiling of a new live-action trailer. This trailer, a vision brought to life by David Leitch – known for his directorial flair in films like Bullet Train and Deadpool 2 – takes audiences on a journey through “The Lobby.” This secretive establishment not only serves as a visual treat but doubles as the pre-game lobby for the upcoming game's multiplayer mode.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Release Date: November 10, 2023

Inside the walls of “The Lobby,” watchers are met with a celebrity-studded scene featuring appearances from Devin Booker and 21 Savage. But the star power doesn't end there. Fans are given a dose of nostalgia as familiar game characters, namely Ghost and Makarov, mingle among the crowd. Iconic settings from Modern Warfare 2 also make a fleeting comeback, much to the delight of series aficionados.

Adding to the trailer's allure, a new track titled “Call Me Revenge” by 21 Savage and D4vd fills the background. The song, crafted with the touch of One Republic’s Ryan Tedder, adds another layer of anticipation for the game's release.

However, this trailer isn't merely a promotional piece. It marks the 20th anniversary of the Call of Duty series, adding depth to Leitch's involvement as he once served as a motion capture actor for the inaugural Call of Duty game. The anticipation among series enthusiasts has been palpable, especially with the revival of the beloved tagline: “There's a soldier in all of us.”