Moises Caicedo's huge transfer saga in the summer reveals how Chelsea secured him over late interest from Liverpool.

Last summer's transfer window saw Moises Caicedo caught between two Premier League giants, Chelsea and Liverpool, in a bid to secure his signature. Speaking to Sky Sports, Caicedo disclosed the intricate negotiations that led to his £115m move to Stamford Bridge, overshadowing Liverpool's delayed interest in the midfielder.

“Talking with Chelsea for a long time made it impossible to turn them down,” Caicedo admitted. Despite Liverpool's late attempts, the lengthy and supportive discussions with Chelsea steered his decision. The Ecuadorian midfielder's move to Chelsea dealt a blow to Liverpool's quest for a No 6 after Fabinho's departure, ultimately leading them to sign Stuttgart's Wataru Endo for considerably less than Caicedo's record-breaking fee.

Reflecting on the challenging transition to Chelsea and the weight of expectations, Caicedo dismissed feeling hindered by the hefty price tag. “At Chelsea, you always have to win. If you don't, you feel the pressure because the fans demand victory every game,” he shared. Despite only four months since his failed Liverpool bid, he looks forward to his Chelsea future acknowledged the team's youthful setup and the need for time to adapt.

Transitioning from Brighton, where he shone under Roberto De Zerbi, Caicedo is yet to replicate his previous form in Chelsea's blue. The club's mixed performances have intensified public scrutiny, affecting his family. “My family is suffering because of the things people say about me that are not good,” Caicedo lamented, highlighting the toll of criticism in his new environment.

However, amidst the interest from Liverpool previously, Caicedo finds solace in the support of Chelsea's head coach, Mauricio Pochettino. “He knows who I am and has been patient and kind,” Caicedo acknowledged. Confident in his abilities, he remains unwavering in his belief that with time, he will showcase his true quality on the field.

Caicedo's journey from a failed Liverpool bid to a Chelsea midfielder reflects the resilience required in football's demanding landscape. With determination and the backing of his manager, he remains committed to proving his mettle in the Premier League despite the initial struggles.