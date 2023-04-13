Mo’Nique is suing CBS and parent company Paramount for allegedly retaining millions from the hit television sitcom The Parkers.

The breach-of-contract lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court which was obtained by The Associated Press. It alleges “the defendants artificially depressed the show’s profitability to “retain millions that would otherwise be contractually due” to Mo’Nique’s production company.”

“While the Series has proven to be a major financial success for its producers and distributors, the series’ talent has not been permitted to share in the fruits of that success,” the suit says.

The suit was filed by Hicks Media, the production company Mo’Nique owns with her husband and business partner, Sidney Hicks. The defendants listed are CBS Studios, Paramount Pictures, and the show’s production company Big Ticket Productions. It seeks monetary damages to be determined at trial.

The reason behind the suit states that “the series’ creators and writers have been similarly underpaid, and that Mo’Nique learned of the alleged breach of contract when they recently filed a similar lawsuit.”

“I just want the contractual compensation that I’ve earned,” Mo’Nique said in a statement.

The Parkers aired on UPN and ran for five seasons from 1999 to 2004. Alongside Mo’Nique, the show starred Countess Vaughn (Kimberly Ann Parker), Ken Lawson (Tyrell Thadeus Radcliff), Yvette Wilson

(Andell Wilkerson), Dorien Wilson (Professor Stanley De’Vanté Oglevee), and Jenna von Oÿ (Stevie Alison Van Lowe).

This is not Mo’Nique’s first go round with suing studios. Previously, Mo’Nique sued Netflix for race and sex discrimination in its offer for a proposed comedy special. She accused the media giant of lowballing her and that the offer “was part of a larger company tendency to underpay black women.” The suit was settled last year.

“Mo’Nique is not shy about taking on these David vs. Goliath battles in Hollywood to challenge these questionable practices that are endemic to the industry,” David deRubertis, one of her attorneys in both lawsuits, said in a statement.

Now, Mo’Nique has a comedy special on the streaming service titled My Name Is Mo’Nique which is currently streaming on the platform.