Head out into the real world and defeat large monsters in real life. Here are the details for Monster Hunter Now, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Monster Hunter Now Release Date: September 14, 2023

Monster Hunter Now comes out on September 14, 2023. It is available on mobile via iOS and Android.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Monster Hunter Now Gameplay

Much like the other games in the series, the game involves searching for monsters, and then hunting them down. However, there are some key differences between this game and those that came before it. For starters, let's talk about navigation.

In previous Monster Hunter games, players would make their way to the map where the monster is. They will then have to track the monster down and fight it. In this game, however, it's a more active approach. Much like in Pokemon Go (which is basically what this game is), players will have to walk around the outside world to try and find monsters. These monsters will appear on their map, and the player will have to walk near the monster to engage it in combat. Players can fight these monsters alone, or with up to three other nearby hunters.

Once the player engages in combat, they will have 75 seconds to defeat the monster. The controls take advantage of the phone's touch screen. Tapping and holding the screen will make the player attack while swiping will make the player dodge in the direction of the swipe. Once the monster is defeated, all the hunters who participated will receive money and materials.

Players can use these materials to build new weapons and armor for their hunter. Different armors have different appearances, defenses, and skills. Players can also upgrade these armor to increase the Defense of the armor, and they can mix and match armor pieces to get the skills they want.

As for the weapons, there are six weapon types available at launch:

Great Sword

Long Sword

Sword and Shield

Hammer

Light Bowgun

Bow

Players can pick the weapon that matches their playstyle when hunting monsters.

Monster Hunter Now Story

Unlike previous games in the series, this game doesn't have much of a story. It just mainly revolves around hunting monsters, upgrading your equipment, and more.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.