As the final world premiere during TGA 2023, the release date window for the next Monster Hunter game, Wilds, was announced.

It has been two years since the last Monster Hunter game came out, less than a year since that game's expansion. Almost right on cue, a new Monster Hunter game is on the way. During the recently concluded The Game Awards 2023, the release date window for the upcoming Monster Hunter Game, Wilds, was announced.

Monster Hunter Wilds Release Date Window: 2025

As per the reveal trailer, which was first shown in TGA 2023, Monster Hunter Wilds has a release date window of 2025. This is in line with the usual release date interval for games in the series. World first came out back in 2018, followed by Rise in 2021. As such, Wilds' release date makes sense.

As for what the game entails, we can hazard some guesses from the trailer. For starters, the game showed off a wide, dusty, desert area with a bunch of wild animals. It then pans to a view of the sky, which shows a storm building. The trailer then shows the hunter, riding what appears to be a bipedal creature. The ability to ride monsters around the map was first introduced in Monster Hunter Rise with the Palamute. Seeing this feature return, even if it's with a different animal, seems to indicate that ridable mounts have become a mainstay in the series. The hunter himself has what appears to be either a Greatsword or Long Sword on his back.

The hunter can be seen in the trailer running away from a group of hairy monsters. These are likely some of the game's aggressive wildlife, which can chase the hunter when agitated. The trailer then shows the hunter weaving through some creatures, trying to get away from the monsters chasing them. The aggressive monsters collide with the docile ones, and they can be seen interacting with each other. What appears to be a sandstorm then appears and engulfs both the hunter and the various monsters.

The hunter's mount can then be seen breaking into a run on all fours. This seems to be the monster's sprint, which is faster than it's bipedal mode. The trailer also shows the mount being able to glide, showing just how much maneuverability the player has. The reveal trailer culminates in a wide view of the game world, which shows a vast, rocky grass land, as well as a Rathalos flying in the distance.

Judging from what the trailer has shown, it is likely that Monster Hunter Wilds will become closer to an open-world aspect. Recent games in the franchise have already started experimenting with this idea. In the olden times, to preserve memory, and to help the game run on PlayStation Portables, sections of the map would only load once the player entered them. It wasn't until World that the game maps were one big map with no loading screens in between. This type of map was also implemented in Rise. As such, judging from what the reveal trailer showed, it is highly likely that the game would implement the same map system at worst, and a completely open world at best.

Of course, this is all just speculation at this point. The game is set to come out in 2025, after all. We will likely receive more updates regarding the game in the following year. Should there be more updates for Monster Hunter Wilds, we will be sure to let you know. Players can also check out the official website for Monster Hunter Wilds for more information.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.