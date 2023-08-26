We're back for our prediction and pick series for FIBA World Cup action this Sunday. We turn our attention towards Group D for continuing games in group play. Montenegro will take on Egypt for each team's second game of the tournament. Check out our FIBA odds series for our Montenegro-Egypt prediction and pick.

Montenegro comes into their second game after beating Mexico two days ago 91-71. They finished the qualifying stages at 7-5, becoming the last team in their FIBA Europe group to make the tournament. Sporting a veteran lineup, Montenegro will look for their second win as huge favorites against Egypt.

Egypt comes into their second game following a 67-93 loss to Lithuania. They were outmatched at just about every position, but they come into this matchup against a team closer to them in skill. They were the second-best team behind South Sudan in the Africa qualifiers and will hope to see some success in their group.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Montenegro-Egypt Odds

Montenegro: -18.5 (-106)

Egypt: +18.5 (-120)

Over: 156.5 (-111)

Under: 156.5 (-115)

How to Watch Montenegro vs. Egypt

Stream: DAZN

Time: 4:45 a.m. ET/ 1:45 a.m. PT

Why Montenegro Will Cover The Spread

Montenegro sports and extremely tall lineup and made the most out of their advantage over Mexico. They shot 51.6% from the field in that game and managed the out-rebound Mexico convincingly. When they push the ball down low, they do so with finesse and distribute the ball very well amongst their big men. Nikola Vucevic leads the charge for them and is able to spread the floor from a shooting standpoint. Look for him to let it fly from three today.

Montenegro will once again be the taller, more experienced team in their second game. They work from the inside-out and will hope to see their defense convert into offense against a less-disciplined Egypt team. Montenegro shot just under 35% from three during qualifiers, so look for them to continue trying their hand from three.

Why Egypt Will Cover The Spread

Egypt will try to bounce back from their last loss to Lithuania as they were severely outmatched on the betting lines. None of their players managed to score more than 15 points and they struggled mightily from three-point range. They struggled with the same issues all through the qualifying stages and will need to find some answers on offense to have any chance of covering this spread.

The plus side for Egypt is that most of their active players hail from the same three or four professional teams in Egypt. This means they're very familiar with each other's games and play with a ton of chemistry. They're a pass-first team and will always look for the best available shot. Look for them to stay fundamental as they try to cover this spread.

Final Montenegro-Egypt Prediction & Pick

Egypt is ranked as No. 55 in the FIBA standings and Montenegro is listed at No. 18. This is a clear mismatch for Montenegro and they'll have a huge advantage in experience over this Egypt team. Look for them to steadily feed the ball down low and get whatever they want in the paint. Expect Nikola Vucevic to turn in another 20+ point performance as Montenegro covers the spread easily.

Final Montenegro-Egypt Prediction & Pick: Montenegro -18.5 (-106)