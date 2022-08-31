Montrezl Harrell receives huge update on felony drug charge just ahead of 2022-23 NBA season

Montrezl Harrell’s 2022 offseason has been quite tumultuous. Harrell was arrested in June on felony drug charges, which seemingly cast some doubt on his status for the upcoming season. Making matters worse, Harrell wasn’t on a team yet either after failing to find a suitor early on in free agency.

Harrell has largely been avoided on the free agent market due to his arrest from earlier in the offseason, which isn’t too surprising. That could be set to change soon, though, as Harrell’s status for the upcoming season appears to have cleared up a bit. Here’s what Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports had to say on Harrell’s status moving forward.

Yahoo Sources: A felony charge against free agent center Montrezl Harrell on trafficking marijuana has been reduced to possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor, a judge ruled this morning. If he’s in good legal standing for next 12 months, misdemeanor to be removed from record. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 31, 2022

This is great news for Harrell, as he could have been in some serious trouble if the felony charge ended up standing. Harrell could have been facing between one to five years in prison, plus a $10,000 fine, although chances are the discipline wouldn’t have been that serious.

Now Harrell just has a misdemeanor charge, which isn’t nearly as serious as a felony charge. If Harrell continues to show improved behavior, he should be ready to go for the upcoming season.

Given Harrell’s status is now cleared up a bit, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him draw some serious interest on the free agent market. Harrell is a pretty strong backup center, and his ability to finish in the paint and rebound could help any team looking to contend for a playoff spot come next season.

Things didn’t seem good for Montrezl Harrell for awhile, but he could be set to find a new home over the next few days in free agency as a result of this update on his arrest from earlier this offseason.