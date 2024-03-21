UFC Vegas 89: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas continues on the prelims with a fight in the women's bantamweight division between Montserrat Rendon and promotional newcomer Darya Zheleznyakova. Rendon successfully won her UFC debut and kept her unbeaten streak alive meanwhile, Zheleznyakova will be making her UFC debut after a brutal knockout victory in her last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Rendon-Zheleznyakova prediction and pick.
Montserrat Rendon (6-0) is an undefeated Mexican prospect who's won all six of her professional bouts, most recently defeating Brazilian prospect Tamires Vidal in a closely-contested split decision. She will look to keep her unbeaten strike alive when she takes on the dangerous Russian striker Darya Zheleznyakova this weekend at UFC Vegas 89.
Darya Zheleznyakova (8-1) was able to bounce back after suffering her first professional loss at the hands of current UFC bantamweight Melissa Dixon with a blistering TKO finish which ultimately led to her signing. She will be looking to prove that the hype is real when she steps inside the octagon to take on Montserrat Rendon at UFC Vegas 89.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 89 Odds: Montserrat Rendon-Darya Zheleznyakova Odds
Montserrat Rendon: +180
Darya Zheleznyakova: -210
Over 2.5 rounds: -280
Under 2.5 rounds: +220
Why Montserrat Rendon Will Win
Montserrat Rendon bring her undefeated record into her second fight inside the octagon against a very dangerous striker in Darya Zheleznyakova. She made her presence known when she defeated Tamires Vidal via split decision who was a rising Brazilian prospect. Rendon was able to utilize her size and volume to be more active to get the nod on the judge's scorecards. Now, she will be taking on a Russian powerhouse in her second fight inside the octagon.
Rendon the Mexican native brings grit and tenacity when she steps inside the octagon. That's going to be needed to its fullest extent when she takes on Zheleznyakova. Zheleznyakova is a dangerous striker that has numerous wins by knockout but has shown that her ground game is her biggest flaw in her loss to Melissa Dixon. When it comes to Rendon, she will need to be able to make this fight be fought inside the clinch and in the grappling where she will have the advantage. If she's able to land takedowns and stick to Zheleznyakova she can score the upset and keep her unbeaten streak alive.
Why Darya Zheleznyakova Will Win
Darya Zheleznyakova is a Russian bantamweigh prospect who has won eight out of her nine professional fights. Of those eight victories, five of them have come by knockout. She most recently brutally knocked out her opponent Marie Loiseau in less than 90 seconds into the fight. Zheleznyakova will be taking on Montserrat Rendon in her anticipated UFC debut this weekend at UFC Vegas 89.
Zheleznyakova outside the UFC has looked the part of a bright prospect as she makes her UFC debut this weekend. The women's bantamweight division is longing for a propsect that can really put the division back on the map and Zheleznyakova has looked as that. She is a decorated striker that has the technical abilities to pick apart most of those fighting in the UFC's bantamweight division. With that said, she is still a bit green but will need to show her maturity when she comes into her debut against Rendon. Zheleznyakova will have a sizable advantage on the feet and as long as she can keep it there it should be her fight to lose.
Final Montserrat Rendon-Darya Zheleznyakova Prediction & Pick
In the women's bantamweight division we have a fight between Montserrat Rendon and promotional newcomer Darya Zheleznyakova. Rendon has shown some grit and determination in her debut fight against Vidal but it's going to take more than that when she welcomes Zheleznyakova to the UFC. As for Zheleznyakova, she is going to have a distinct advantage on the feet and at range but she's going to need to keep it there against Rendon who has shown to have some upside when it comes to her grappling.
Ultimately, this fight is going to come down to whether or not this fight is fought on the feet or it hits the mat and it seems pretty binary that if the fight hits the mat Rendon is going to have the advantage and if it stays on the feet Zheleznyakova is going to pick Rendon apart and it's more likely that Zheleznyakova will be able to keep this fight on the feet where she will hammer Rendon to potentially get her sixth knockout victory.
Final Montserrat Rendon-Darya Zheleznyakova Prediction & Pick: Darya Zheleznyakova (-210), Under 2.5 Rounds (+220)