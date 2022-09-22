Monumental Tua Tagovailoa rookie card pulled at the best possible time

More often than not, collectors would end up with less of what they paid for when purchasing a pack or box of sports cards. This is true for almost all of the major leagues out there, such as the NBA, MLB, and NFL. Football cards, in particular, are on a high right now since the new season started just recently. This hype, so it seems, has raised the profile of a massive Tua Tagovailoa rookie card. With just one pull, it looks like one collector would end up sleeping well, thanks to the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback.

In a video posted by Find Your Trove on Instagram, a break hosted Sweetrips involving 2020-21 Panini Prizm NFL cards was featured. With a tease of a big card right behind, the breaker is seen wishing for something valuable from the Dolphins. After a short moment, what was behind is revealed and it’s a One of One Prizm Black Finite Tua Tagovailoa rookie card. From the looks of it, the said piece of memorabilia is looking to be a banger indeed.

The said Tua Tagovailoa card comes from a Panini 2020-21 Prizm First Off The Line (FOTL) box, which is the only way to obtain the said One of One pull. Heading over to eBay, the most expensive card of the Dolphins’ star is a 2020 Prizm White Sparkle encased in a PSA 10 worth $15,000. In the event this Black Finite variant, which is the only one of its kind, manages to score a 10 from a reputable grading company, it won’t be hard to imagine the astronomical value it’s going to obtain.

And even if it doesn’t, the thought of having an insane football card of a promising star like Tagovailoa is more than enough for any collector. If the Dolphins go the distance this year, expect his prices in the market to soar, with this Black Finite rookie card leading the way.