Mookie Betts makes decision on playing for Team USA at 2023 World Baseball Classic

Team USA already features a star-studded roster. Players such as Mike Trout and Bryce Harper are set to represent the ball club in the upcoming 2023 World Baseball Classic. But the team just got even better, as one of MLB’s most recognizable stars announced his decision to play in the World Baseball Classic. Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts is the latest addition to Team USA, per Fox Sports: MLB.

Betts joins a loaded lineup of USA stars. Their outfield of Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, and Bryce Harper is in contention for best of all-time. It should be noted that both Harper and Trout have dealt with injuries in 2022. However, Trout recently returned from the injured list and Harper is set to return soon as well.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team features other All-Stars including: Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story, Paul Goldschmidt, J.T. Realmuto, Pete Alonso, and Cedric Mullins. Defeating this stacked lineup will be a challenge. USA Baseball expects to emerge as champions in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Mookie Betts is in the midst of another super season for the NL West leading Dodgers. He’s slashing .273/.344/.529 with an .873 OPS. Betts has also clubbed 27 home runs and recorded 62 RBIs to go along with 11 stolen bases. In addition to being a great player, he’s also one of MLB’s most marketable stars. There is no question that Mookie Betts is a tremendous addition for Team USA.

Anything short of a championship will feel like a failure for this team. But Team USA is more than capable of taking care of business in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.