Want to bring this farming game on the go? Moonstone Island just received a release date on the Switch as a timed console exclusive.

Moonstone Island has been out for a while now on PC, and is one of the games we recommended during the June 2023 Steam Next Fest. It has garnered Very Positive reviews on Steam, and as such players on other platforms, namely console, have been waiting for its release to console. Thankfully, thanks to the recent Nintendo Indie World Showcase, we now know the release date of Moonstone Island on console, namely the Nintendo Switch.

Moonstone Island Switch Release Date: Spring 2024

As revealed during the recent Nintendo Indie World, Moonstone Island will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2024. While there is no exact release date, the window they gave at least suggests that the game will come out early next year. Of course, as mentioned above, if you don’t want to wait for its Switch release, you can just buy the game on Steam instead.

If you are not familiar with the premise of Moonstone Island, then let me explain. During our roundup of the June 2023 Steam Next Fest, I described Moonstone Island as the love child of Stardew Valley, Pokemon, and card games, and that isn’t far from the truth. The game is an open-world agriculture simulation game with a bit of monster fighting thrown in. You play as an Alchemist in training and must explore the over one hundred islands that the game has to offer. In your travels, you must plant crops and tame Spirits.

Spirits are basically your Pokemon, and you must capture them and nurture them to take down the dangers in your path. The crops, on the other hand, are used for making various potions that will help you on your journey. Not only that, but they also serve to power up your spirits. The card game aspect of the game comes in during the Spirit battles, where you must use your attacks at the right time to take down your opponent.

Again, if you are interested in playing Moonstone Island, then you will have to wait until Spring 2024 to play it on console on the Nintendo Switch. If you can’t wait, just grab it on PC via Steam.