When Mortal Kombat 1 was released, one of the things people were looking forward to was the release of Omni-Man, its first DLC character. Then, when the Omni-Man official reveal came out, the hype only got bigger, with more people wondering when he'll come out. Thankfully, we now know when Omni-Man's release date is in Mortal Kombat 1, which was revealed in a funny way.

Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man Early Access Release Date: November 6, 2023

This information came courtesy of IGN, who discovered the release date, we can only assume, by accident. They revealed that on the Xbox console storefront, players could see the release date for the Kombat Pack, which gives access to Omni-Man. To be exact, it gives the date for its Early Access. According to the storefront, players will be able to get Early Access to Omni-Man on November 6, 2023.

Of course, as you can tell, this is just the Early Access date for Omni-Man. There's still no use about his official release date, so we will have to wait for official news. However, if we were to base it on the Early Access for the base game, we can get a rough idea of when that is. The Early Access for the base game was on September 14, 2023. This is five days before its full release date on September 19, 2023. That means we can likely expect his official release date to be around November 11, 2023.

However, this is all just conjecture. We will have to wait until we get official news to be sure when Omni-Man will come out in Mortal Kombat 1.