The latest reboot of the Mortal Kombat franchise that stems from the new reality created by Fire God Liu Kang, Mortal Kombat 1, has been released and we finally get to see all the wonderful and exciting new things that are in store for the fans of the game. In this article, we share with you all the Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo Fighters and Character unlockables that we know in the game so far. We will also let you in on how to unlock each of these Kombatants in the game so you would get to utilize them in your battle to protect all the various realities and realms in the game.

Mortal Kombat 1 Characters and Kameo Fighters

Throughout the game, you will get to unlock different characters that you can utilize in an actual battle. Luckily enough, there is only one character that is locked (and can only be unlocked by purchasing it through the DLC and that is Shang Tsung). There is a total of five (5) Mortal Kombat 1 unlockables of Kameo Fighters and characters and here is how you get to do so:

Havik

For you to be able to unlock Havik, all you need to do is complete the Mortal Kombat 1's Story Mode. This Story Mode consists of 15 Chapters that will take an estimated time of six (6) to eight (8) hours in total. If you want to see how Havik fairs in the game, you can always give him a go at the game's Lessons Mode.

Scorpion (Kameo Fighter)

Scorpion is one of the original seven characters of the Mortal Kombat series and in this game, he can be seen sporting the classic MK Trilogy look. In order to unlock Scorpion as a Kameo Fighter, you will need to play the game until your account level reaches level 5. Now, this specific feat may not be that difficult to do as there are a lot of easy ways to elevate your account level to level 5. This includes winning games online and Invasions mode which are the most efficient ways to accomplish this. Scorpion can perform Fire Breath, Get Over Here, and Hell Blades as well as the Toasty!!! Kameo Fatality.

Sub-Zero (Kameo Fighter)

Just like Scorpion, Sub-Zero is one of the original seven characters of the Mortal Kombat series and can be seen in his classic MK Trilogy look as well. In order to unlock Sub-Zero as a Kameo Fighter in Mortal Kombat 1, you need to elevate your account level to level 10. You can do similar tasks like winning online games as well as doing Invasions mode. Sub-Zero is able to perform Arctic Armor, Kold Shoulder, Iced Out, and the Spine Rip Kameo Fatality.

Kung Lao (Kameo Fighter)

Kung Lao was introduced in the Mortal Kombat series in Mortal Kombat II. He is a former Shaolin monk and a member of the White Lotus Society who stands in the shadow of his great ancestor, the Great Kung Lao. He was later introduced in MK 2011 as someone who is eager to prove himself equal to Liu Kang. This made Kung Lao appear as highly conceited and immature masking a deep-seated insecurity and inferiority complex towards Liu Kang. Kung Lao, who is sporting his original design, can be unlocked in Mortal Kombat 1 by increasing your account level to level 15. He can perform Away We Go, Buzz Saw, Spin, and Klean Kut Kameo Fatality.

Shujinko (Kameo Fighter)

Shujinko who made his debut in Mortal Kombat: Deception comes back to reappear in Mortal Kombat 1 as his old-age variant from Konquest mode as a Kameo Fighter. He is an adventurer who, as a boy, dreamed of fighting Shang Tsung and traveled the realms learning the combat skills of many warriors. You can unlock the student of Raiden and Kung Lao in the Wu Shi Academy during the New Era by increasing your account level to level 20. Shujinko can perform Passing Time, REALLY Passing Time, Peace Out, Apep Punch, Konquest Kick, Mimic, Kopy Kat, and the Five Point Strike Kameo Fatality.

Motaro (Kameo Fighter)

Motaro, a character in the series that has been introduced in Mortal Kombat 3, makes a reappearance in Mortal Kombat 1 with his original look. The member of the Centaurian race possesses incredible strength that is so strong that he can knock human opponents several feet away with a single punch. His four-legged lower torso gave him the speed of the horse, allowing him to travel vast distances in a short amount of time. To unlock Motaro, you need to increase your account level to level 25 and can perform Centurian Warp, Reflect, Tail Shot, Tail Turret, and Brain Blast Kameo Fatality.

