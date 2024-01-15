Will you serve in the Netherrealm?

Mortal Kombat 2 producer Todd Garner just posted a sneak peek of a new character on social media.



The image features just a close-up of a pale hand. However aesthetically pleasing it may be, there were no captions or other details provided. Mortal Kombat fans were quick, though, to realize just whose hand it is. Many claim that the photo is a first look of the dark sorcerer Quan Chi, one of the video game series' main villains.

While Quan Chi was not seen in the first Mortal Kombat movie, he has been featured in several animated projects. However, he has not graced any of the franchise's films.

Mortal Kombat 2: Villains galore

According to CBR, Damon Herriman will play the role in the sequel, but fans will just have to wait patiently for the character's face to be revealed. In the 2021 film, Herriman voiced the character Kabal, but physically portrayed by Daniel Nelson. The Quan Chi actor is known for playing Charles Manson in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as well as the TV series Mindhunter.

Just a few days ago, another series villain's debut, Shao Khan, in the upcoming film.

Quan Chi was first seen in 1997's Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero when he hired both Sub-Zero and Scorpion to look for a map that would lead to an amulet. He did this in the hopes that both would meet in combat.

He made his playable debut in Mortal Kombat 4 in the same year, where he joins forces with the disgraced Elder God Shinnok, whom Raiden banished to the Netherrealm. Quan Chi became one of the title characters, along iwth Shang Tsung, in the 2002 game Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance. He became the only playable character of the 3D series of games to be included in the 2011's Mortal Kombat reboot.

In the animated series, he debuted in 1996's Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm. According to Mortal Kombat co-creator John Tobias, the character was created to ultimately replace Shang Tsung as the series' main sorcerer. Artist Solomon Gaitan initially used iconic character Yul Brenner as his reference. However, art director Steve Beran wanted a few changes: more Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff. Gaitan also researched vultures to signify the character's constant state of lurking and stalking.

The release date for the sequel has not been announced.