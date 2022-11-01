Mother of Michigan football player beaten by Michigan State players breaks silence

The Michigan football team had an idea of what was waiting for them on the field against their Big Ten rival, Michigan State. The Wolverines took care of business, winning the game 29-7. But Michigan football- and specifically defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows- had no idea what was waiting for them off the field after the contest.

McBurrows and teammate Gemon Green were attacked in the tunnel by several Michigan State football players, resulting in injuries to both players. McBurrows’ mother, Kerri Bryan spoke out about the incident involving her son for the first time, per Austin Meek of The Athletic.

“Who would expect at a rivalry game with police officers to not protect these kids?” Bryan said. “At a big game like this, who would have ever expected this?”

No one would have- or could have- ever expected something like this happening. Even Wolverines and Spartans fans with the wildest imaginations couldn’t have visualized a scene like the one that occurred in the Michigan Stadium tunnel this past Saturday night.

And, as Bryan alluded to, the family of McBurrows are still attempting to “piece everything together.” Not only that, but the Wolverines defender is still in need of medical attention for the injuries sustained at the hands of Michigan State football players.

McBurrows is currently being treated for a broken nose, as doctors continue to examine his face. It’s unclear if McBurrows will pursue legal action, as his teammate Green has.

For now, the resounding emotion among McBurrows’ family is one of shock. Can you blame them?