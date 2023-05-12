Finding the perfect gift for Mother’s Day can be a bit stressful, especially if you’re short on time or have a hard time deciding what to get. But fear not. Our gift guide is here to help! Whether you’re intentionally waiting until the last minute or time simply got away from you, we’ve got you covered with a selection of gifts that any health-conscious and fit woman would love.

Here’s the best part about the products featured: All of these can be purchased in-store (from your favorite retailers like Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and JD Sports) the day of if you decided to wait until the very last minute.

From comfortable and chic activewear to versatile accessories, we’ve curated a range of options that are sure to make her day. So take a deep breath, browse our last-minute Mother’s Day gift guide, and find the perfect gift for the special woman in your life!

Fitbit Luxe activity tracker – Pink

Looking for a gift that is both stylish and functional? The Luxe fitness and wellness tracker is the perfect choice for the special woman in your life this Mother’s Day. Not only does it look effortlessly chic, but it also provides valuable insights. The all-in-one fitness tracker with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Active Zone Minutes, sleep tracking, a Sleep Score, and up to 5-day battery life. The perfect Mother’s Day gift for health-conscious women who want to stay stylish.

Blogilates 128oz designer water jug – Pink

Looking for something for the on-the-go woman? Consider surprising her with the Blogilates one-gallon water jug. This durable and practical bottle is perfect for staying hydrated on the go, with enough capacity to last all day. Plus, the milestone markers on the side will help her track her daily hydration goals and stay on track with her health and wellness. It’s a simple yet meaningful gift that shows you care about her wellbeing.

Blogilates 12-week fit journal

This journal lets you record meals, set workout plans, write reflections, and more, so you can see and experience your transformation firsthand. It’s a valuable resource for any fit woman looking to achieve her health and fitness goals.

All in Motion dumbbell – Teal

Give the gift of toning and strengthening with these hand weights. Featuring hexagon-shaped heads to prevent rolling and a comfortable non-slip inlaid texture (Neoprene) for a superior grip during even the sweatiest exercise, they’re perfect for working out arms, chest, and shoulders. Help her focus on her wellness and movement with these quality weights.

All in Motion yoga block – Sky blue

Is mom a yogi? Surprise mom with this versatile yoga block that can extend her reach, add support during poses, and deepen stretches. The sky blue block can also be used as a seat during meditation, relieve pressure on ankles, or enhance chest-opening poses. With its lightweight design, it’s easy to take on-the-go so she can easily continue her journey to looking and feeling her best.

Blogilates starter fit kit

Want to give a complete Mother’s Day gift? This kit has everything she needs to start practicing yoga regularly. It comes with a yoga mat, strap, resistance bands, and a massage ball. The cushioned yoga mat serves as a comfortable base for poses, while the strap helps hold poses and increase range of motion. With this comprehensive kit, she can start her yoga journey and enjoy the benefits of an active lifestyle.

HOKA Women’s Clifton 9 Running Shoes – Airy Blue



Consider gifting the Hoka Clifton 9 running shoes to an active woman on Mother’s Day. These shoes offer breathability, comfort, and sustainability with their engineered knit, gusseted tongue, and recycled materials. They have a smooth ride with early-stage Meta-Rocker and compression-molded EVA midsole. A stylish and high-performing Mother’s Day gift.

Original Bogg Bag – Haute pink

For the momma on the go, this Mother’s Day gift is ideal and perfect for any adventure. The tote is sturdy, washable, and tip-proof, so you can be sure your belongings are safe. It also includes two clear insert bags of different sizes that snap into the bag for easy storage of smaller items.

On Women’s Cloud 5 running shoes – Barely pink

Treat the special women in your life to the ultimate comfort and style with the best-selling On Cloud shoes, now even more comfortable and sustainable. With Zero-Gravity foam in CloudTec, enjoy soft, cushioned landings while the improved upper fit ensures a perfect fit for every foot. The signature speed-lacing system allows for easy wear, while the added recycled materials boost sustainability. Give the gift of ultimate comfort with the Cloud running shoes in twelve different colorways to fit any woman’s style preference.

FP Movement women’s classic ruffle socks – Lilac

A pair of ankle-rise socks that are not only comfortable but also stylish, thanks to the ruffle edge detailing. The socks feature a ribbed knit design and seamed toe for added durability.

Nike women’s Air Force 1 ’07 shoes – Coconut

Surprise the women in your life with a classic and refined style by gifting them the Nike women’s Air Force 1 ’07 shoes. These legendary shoes feature crisp leather edges for a fresh update to their timeless design. The low-cut silhouette offers a versatile and comfortable feel, while the leather and textile upper provides premium durability. The metal deubre on the laces with “AF-1 ‘82” honors the shoe’s debut, making it a stylish and meaningful gift.

CALIA women’s wide-brim bucket hat – Light green

This light green fitted bucket hat is a stylish and functional accessory that provides additional coverage against the elements with its wide brim design. Stay protected from the sun and rain while looking great with this versatile hat.

Nike women’s Sportswear Phoenix fleece oversized hoodie – Light silver

Treat the special woman in your life with the cozy Women’s Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Oversized Pullover Hoodie. With its soft and warm brushed fleece, oversized fit, and roomy sleeves, this hoodie is perfect for keeping her comfortable and stylish during colder weather. It’s the perfect gift to show your appreciation and love for her.

Nike women’s Sportswear high-waisted wide-leg ribbed pants – Diffused taupe

Gift your mom a chic and comfortable addition to her athleisure wear with the women’s Nike Sportswear high-waisted wide-leg ribbed jersey pants. These pants provide ultimate softness, stretchability, and a flowy fit that allows for easy movement, perfect for any activity. With their high-waisted design and wide legs, they’re a stylish and practical choice for warmer weather.

Nike Sportswear collection jacket – Hemp/Black/Sanddrift

For fit and stylish women, elevate their wardrobe with the Women’s Nike Sportswear collection jacket. A stylish and lightweight layer, perfect for those cool summer evenings. Its retro design adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit while keeping her comfortable and cozy. The jacket is a perfect gift to show your woman how much you care about her style and comfort.

Nike women’s Sportswear essential t-shirt – Diffuse taupe

As a gift for Mother’s Day, the Women’s Nike Sportswear essential t-shirt offers a comfortable and effortless addition to any wardrobe. With a minimalist design and a focus on comfort, this t-shirt is perfect for everyday wear and can be dressed up or down as needed. Give your mom the gift of timeless style and comfort with this essential t-shirt.

Adidas Originals women’s crop tank – Chalky brown

Treat them to the ultimate combination of comfort and style with the women’s Adidas Originals crop tank. From the studio to brunch, this versatile tank has got them covered, keeping them looking and feeling their best all day long.

Adidas Originals women’s Adicolor biker short leggings – Chalky brown

If you’re gonna get them the crop top, you might as well get the leggings to complete the look. These Biker Short Leggings are a must-have addition to any active woman’s wardrobe. Their versatility makes them perfect for creating the ultimate athleisure outfit, whether hitting the gym or catching up with friends outdoors. Their snug fit and shorter length provide both style and functionality, allowing them to move freely and comfortably throughout the day. Perfect year-round.

Better late-ish than never

While last-minute gift shopping is not always the most ideal situation, our guide to gifting for Mother’s Day has got you covered. The best part is you can grab these picks the day of in-store. The gift wrapping, however, is gonna be up to you.