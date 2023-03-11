The Mountain West Championship has finally arrived! In this year’s edition of the big game, it will be the Utah State Aggies hoping to play the part of spoiler as they face off with the San Diego State Aztecs. Let’s take a look at our Mountain West Tournament odds series where our Utah State-SDSU prediction and pick will be revealed.

After recording a gaudy 26-7 record up to this point, Alas, after losing twice to the Aztecs during the season, will Utah State finally get the monkey’s off their back by downing San Diego State for all the marbles?

San Diego State has taken care of business and has been exactly as advertised so far in this Mountain West Tournament, as the Aztecs were able to overwhelm San Jose State in the semis and keep them in check offensively by letting them score only 47 points on the night. With a ferocious defense effort each time out on the floor, can the Aztecs do more of the same in the tournament title game?

Here are the Utah State-SDSU college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Utah State-SDSU Odds

Utah State: +1.5 (-105)

San Diego State: -1.5 (-115)

Over: 136.5 (-115)

Under: 136.5 (-105)

How To Watch Utah State vs. San Diego State

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS Sports App

Time: ET/PT

Why Utah State Could Cover The Spread

Utah State is well on their way to putting on their dancing shoes for March Madness, but a Mountain West Championship under their names would further add to their already impressive resume on the season. Last time out, the Aggies were able to take advantage of Boise State’s stingy defense by winning 72-62.

In order to cover the spread and take home their first conference tournament championship since 2020, the Aggies and their explosive offense will need to be clicking on all cylinders. On paper, only New Mexico is the only Mountain West team to score as many points on offense per game than Utah State this season, as the Aggies are averaging roughly 79 PPG on the year. Whether it is feeling it from deep or recording a numerous amount of points in the paint, Utah State must be on their A-game and play cleanly on offense especially in going up against the top defense in the conference.

If there is anything that Utah State can’t afford to happen, it will be the fact that the Aggies must not allow the Aztecs to break out of their shooting slump. Since it will be a given that Utah State will find it harder to score against a defense like SDSU’s, allowing the Aztecs to shoot lights out could spell game over for the Aggies’ aspirations to take home the conference championship hardware.

Why San Diego State Could Cover The Spread

Having now reached the tournament final in 13 of their last 15 seasons, San Diego State’s basketball program is like a well-oiled machine that just keeps on humming. After a hotly contested win over Colorado State in their first game followed up by a defensive showcase put on by the Aztecs versus San Jose State, it appears that SDSU is only getting better with each passing game.

However, if there is one thing that San Diego State could improve upon to further increase their chances of covering the spread and ultimately defeat Utah State in convincing fashion, it will be to find a way to shoot the basketball with more effectiveness. Despite winning both games, the Aztecs shot below 41% in each outing, as they failed to establish any sort of rhythm offensively from the get-go.

If there is one name on this roster that knows about getting hot versus the Aggies, then it’s Adam Seiko. Against Utah State on Jan. 26th, it was Seiko that went absolutely ballistic from downtown after he connected on seven three-pointers in that matchup to lead the way for the Aztecs in the 85-75 victory. While he was scoreless in their next meeting with the Aggies on Feb. 8th, it will be up to these types of performances to help get the Aztecs over the hump and into the win column in this all-or-nothing championship showdown.

Final Utah State-SDSU Prediction & Pick

In this battle between Utah State’s high-octane offense and San Diego State’s ferocious defense, only one side can come out on top. Furthermore, it will end up being San Diego State that covers the spread and puts the cherry on top to their regular season as they embark on what they hope is an exciting NCAA Tournament run.

Final Utah State-SDSU Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -1.5 (-115)