The San Jose State Spartans take on the San Diego State Aztecs. Our Mountain West Tournament odds series has our San Jose State San Diego State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Jose State San Diego State.

This game could affect the bubble picture in the Mountain West Conference and across the nation. San Jose State is the proverbial “bid thief,” the team which cannot get an at-large bid but is hunting an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. With two more wins, the Spartans could pull off a highly improbable Mountain West Tournament championship. They will have to go through the top seed and the Mountain West regular-season champion to do it.

If San Jose State does win the Mountain West Tournament to reduce the size of the bubble by one team, that could be really bad news for Utah State, a bubble team which plays Boise State in the second Mountain West semifinal after this one from Las Vegas. If SJSU wins the automatic bid from the Mountain West, Utah State might need to beat Boise State in the other semifinal to feel safe for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. Mountain West bubble conversations are very interesting right now.

Here are the San Jose State-San Diego State Mountain West Tournament odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

Mountain West Tournament Odds: San Jose State-San Diego State Odds

San Jose State Spartans: +8.5 (-110)

San Diego State Aztecs: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 126.5 (-110)

Under: 126.5 (-110)

How To Watch San Jose State vs. San Diego State

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: CBSSports.com

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. PT

Why San Jose State Could Cover The Spread

The Spartans have been a tough team this season under head coach Tim Miles. They just beat the Nevada Wolf Pack to knock Nevada out of the NCAA Tournament chase and into the NIT. San Jose State recently beat second-place Boise State in the Mountain West regular season. The Spartans were good enough to get a first-round bye in the Mountain West Tournament. It has been a long time since that happened. It is clear that Tim Miles has this program headed in the right direction. With the Spartans getting almost nine points with the spread, they will be a very attractive team to bet on in this game. San Diego State barely beat Colorado State in the Mountain West semifinals on Thursday, trailing by one with under 90 seconds left before winning by only three and failing to cover the spread.

Why San Diego State Could Cover The Spread

The Aztecs almost got caught napping in the quarterfinals, barely escaping disaster against Colorado State. The Aztecs know they didn’t play their best. This was a familiar performance from a top seed in a conference tournament, a team which knows it has to win three games in three days to win a tournament and therefore doesn’t invest all of its energies and emotions into that quarterfinal game. We should see San Diego State significantly improve its performance in this game at both ends of the floor: more intense defense plus more precise offense. If SDSU brings a better effort to the arena, it should not have too much of a problem beating San Jose State.

Final San Jose State-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. SDSU probably wins outright, but whether it wins by 15 or five seems like a hard question to resolve.

Final San Jose State-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: San Jose State +8.5