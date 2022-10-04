MTG Arena gets Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered Set

MTG Arena’s next non-standard set will return to an iconic MtG plane – Innistrad, as MTGA gets a Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered Set.

Revealed as part of Magic the Gathering’s 30th anniversary celebrations, Wizards of the Coast announced that MTG Arena will be revisiting one of Magic the Gathering’s most iconic sets – Shadows Over Innistrad, through a new Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered. Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered will be coming to MTG Arena in the first half of 2023, but Wizards of the Coast didn’t give an exact date or month when players can expect the set to arrive at the digital tabletop game.

“Tabletop Magic is not the only part of Magic that’s… looking in the Wayback Machine,” says Magic presenter Blake Rasmussen. “Magic: The Gathering Arena is also going to be revisiting some older sets. In the first half of 2023, MTG: Arena will be releasing Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered. A lot of those cards are coming to Arena to enter the Explorer format and to get it closer to Pioneer. Explorer Anthology 2 is going to release later this year, 2022, and we’ll have more information on that coming up. But know that it’s on the way and it will be here before it’s 2023.”

The original set was released on paper back in April 2016. Shadows Over Innistrad was a large expansion – consisting of 297 cards. It kicked off the Shadows over Innistrad block whose latter half consisted of the smaller expansion Eldritch Moon. Shadows Over Innistrad is noted for having a gothic theme with spirits, werewolves, zombies, angels, and vampires. The set also introduced the Delirium, Investigate, and Skulk mechanics, and saw the return of double-faced cards, the Madness mechanic, and the Transform mechanic.

As noted in the quote above, MTG Arena will also be getting Explorer Anthology 2, which will be coming out later this year, and more details of which will be revealed soon.