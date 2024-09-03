Magic: The Gathering's upcoming set, Duskmourn: House of Horror, is scheduled for a global release on September 27, 2024. Though it's still a few weeks away, MTG fans are eagerly anticipating what the set will bring. Fortunately, a few cards have already been revealed.

Here are some spoilers for the upcoming MTG Duskmourn set.

Monowhite Cards

Here's a list of all known monowhite cards coming to MTG Duskmourn so far.

Glimmer Seeker

Glimmer Seeker is a three-cost (two generic and one white) creature with Survival – At the beginning of your second main phase, if Glimmer Seeker is tapped, draw a card if you control a Glimmer creature. If you don't control a Glimmer Creature, create a 1/1 white Glimmer enchantment creature token.

Patched Plaything

Patched Plaything is a three-cost (two generic and one white) artifact creature with Double Strike. It enters with two -1/-1 counters on it if you cast it from your hand.

Dollmaker's Shop/Porcelain Gallery

Dollmaker's Shop is a two-cost (one generic and one white) enchantment spell. (You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.) Whenever one or more non-Toy creatures you control attack a player, create a 1/1 white Toy artifact creature token.

Proclein Gallery is a six-cost (four generic and two white) enchantment spell. (You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.) Creatures you control have base power and toughness equal to the number of creatures you control.

Enduring Innocence

Enduring Innocence is a three-cost (one generic and two white) enchantment creature with Lifelink. Whenever one or more other creature you control with power 2 or less enter, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn. When Enduring Innocence dies, if it was a creature, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control. It's an enchantment. (It's not a creature.)

Fear of Immobility

Fear of Immobility is a five-cost (four generic and one white) enchantment creature. When Fear of Immobility enters, tap up to one target creature. If an opponent controls that creature, put a stun counter on it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

Leyline of Hope

Leyline of Hope is a four-cost (two generic and two white) enchantment. If Leyline of Hope is in your opening hand, you may begin the game with it on the battlefield. If you would gain life, you gain that much life plus 1 instead. As long as you have at least 7 life more than your starting life total, creatures you control get +2/+2.

Overlord of the Mistmoors

Overlord of the Mistmoors is a seven-cost (five generic and two white) enchantment creature with Impending 4 – Two generic, two white (If you cast this spell for its impending cost, it enters with four time counters and isn't a creature until the last is removed. At the beginning of your end step, remove a time counter from it.) Whenever Overlord of the Mistmoors enters or attacks, create two 2/1 white Insect creature tokens with flying.

Split Up

Split up is a three-cost (one generic and two white) sorcery.

Choose one –

Destroy all tapped creatures.

Destroy all untapped creatures.

The Wandering Rescuer

The Wandering Rescuer is a five-cost (three generic and two white) legendary creature with Flash, Convoke, and Double Strike. Other tapped creatures you control have hexproof.

Toby, Beastie Befriender

Toby, Beastie Befriender is a three-cost (two generic and one white) legendary creature. When Toby, Beastie Befriender enters, create a 4/4 white Beast creature token with “This creature can't attack or block alone.” As long as you control four or more creature tokens, creature tokens you control have flying.

Unwanted Remake

Unwanted Remake is a one-cost (one white) instant. Destroy target creature. Its controller manifests dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. If it's a creature card, it can be turned up at any time for its mana cost.)

Veteran Survivor

Veteran Survivor is a one-cost (one white) creature with Survival – At the beginning of your second main phase, if Veteran Survivor is tapped, exile up to one target card from a graveyard. As long as there are three or more cards exiled with Veteran Survivor, it gets +3/+3 and has hexproof. (It can't be the target of spells or abilities your opponents control.)

Monoblue Cards

Here's a list of all known monoblue cards coming to MTG Duskmourn so far.

Enduring Curiosity

Enduring Curiosity is a four-cost (two generic and two blue) enchantment creature with Flash. Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, draw a card. When Enduring Curiosity dies, if it was a creature, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control. It's an enchantment. (It's not a creature.)

Fear of Failed Tests

Fear of Failed Tests is a five-cost (four generic and one blue) enchantment creature. Whenever Fear of Failed Tests deals combat damage to a player, draw that many cards.

Fear of Isolation

Fear of Isolation is a two-cost (one generic and one blue) enchantment creature with Flying. As an additional cost to cast this spell, return a permanent you control to its owner's hand.

Mirror Room/Fractured Realm

Mirror Room is a three-cost (two generic and one blue) enchantment. (You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.) When you unlock this door, create a token that's a copy of target creature you control, except it's a Reflection in addition to its other creature types.

Fractured Realm is a seven-cost (five generic and two blue) enchantment. (You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.) If a triggered ability of a permanent you control triggers, that ability triggers an additional time.

Unwilling Vessel

Unwilling Vessel is a three-cost (two generic and one blue) creature with Vigilance. It also has Eerie – Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, put a possession counter on Unwilling Vessel. When Unwilling Vessel dies, create an X/X blue Spirit creature token with flying, where X is the number of counters on Unwilling Vessel.

Scrabbling Skullcrab

Scrabbling Skullcrab is a one-cost (one blue) creature with Eerie – Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, target player mills two cards. (They put the top two cards of their library into their graveyard.)

Monoblack Cards

Here's a list of all known monoblack cards coming to MTG Duskmourn so far.

Come Back Wrong

Come Back Wrong is a three-generic (two generic and one black) sorcery. Destroy target creature. If a creature card is put into a graveyard this way, return it to the battlefield under your control. Sacrifice it at the beginning of your next end step.

Demonic Counsel

Demonic Counsel is a two-cost (one generic and one black) sorcery. Search your library for a Demon card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Delirium – If there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, instead search your library for any card, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Fear of Lost Teeth

Fear of Lost Teeth is a one-cost (one black) enchantment creature. When Fear of Lost Teeth dies, it deals 1 damage to any target and you gain 1 life.

Doomsday Excruciator

Doomsday Excruciator is a six-cost (six black) creature with Flying. When Doomsday Excruciator enters, if it was cast, each player exiles all but the bottom six cards of their library face down. At the beginning of your upkeep, draw a card.

Enduring Tenacity

Enduring Tenacity is a four-cost (two generic and two black) enchantment creature. Whenever you gain life, target opponent loses that much life. When Enduring Tenacity dies, if it was a creature, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control. It's an enchantment (It's not a creature.)

Nowhere To Run

Nowhere To Run is a two-cost (one generic and one black) enchantment with Flash. When Nowhere to Run enters, target creature an opponent controls gets -3/-3 until end of turn. Creatures your opponents control can be the targets of spells and abilities as though they didn't have hexproof. Ward abilities of those creatures don't trigger.

Valgavoth, Terror Eater

Valgavoth, Terror Eater is a nine-cost (six generic and three black) legendary creature with Flying, Lifelink, and Ward: Sacrifice three nonland permanents. If a card you didn't control would be put into an opponent's graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead. During your turn, you may play cards exiled with Valgavoth. If you cast a spell this way, pay life equal to its mana value rather than pay its mana cost.

Monored Cards

Here's a list of all known monored cards coming to MTG Duskmourn so far.

Chainsaw

Chainsaw is a two-cost (one generic and one red) artifact equipment. When Chainsaw enters, it deals 3 damage to up to one target creature. Whenever one or more creatures die, put a rev counter on Chainsaw. Equipped creature gets +X/+0, where X is the number of rev counters on Chainsaw.

Cursed Recording

Cursed Recording is a four-cost (two generic and two red) artifact. Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, put a time counter on Cursed Recording. Then if there are seven or more time counters on it, remove those counters and it deals 20 damage to you.

Tap: When you next cast an instant or sorcery spell this turn, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Fear of Missing Out

Fear of Missing Out is a two-cost (one generic and one red) enchantment creature. When Fear of Missing Out enters, discard a card, then draw a card.

Delirium – Whenever Fear of Missing Out attacks for the first time each turn, if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, untap target creature. After this phase, there is an additional combat phase.

Infernal Phantom

Infernal Phantom is a four-cost (three generic and one red) creature with Eerie – Whenever an enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, Infernal Phantom gets +2/+0 until end of turn. When Infernal Phantom dies, it deals damage equal to its power to any target.

Norin, Swift Survivalist

Norin, Swift Survivalist is a one-cost (one red) legendary creature that can't block. Whenever a creature you control becomes blocked, you may exile it. You may play that card from exile this turn.

Razorkin Needlehead

Razorkin Needlehead is a two-cost (two red) creature. It has First Strike during your turn. Whenever an opponent draws a card, Razorkin Needlehead deals 1 damage to them.

Screaming Nemesis

Screaming Nemesis is a three-cost (two generic and one red) creature with Haste. Whenever Screaming Nemesis is dealt damage, it deals that much damage to any other target. If a player is dealt damage this way, they can't gain life for the rest of the game.

Monogreen Cards

Here's a list of all known monored cards coming to MTG Duskmourn so far.

Hauntwoods Shrieker

Hauntwoods Shrieker is a three-cost (one generic and two green) creature. Whenever Hauntwoods Shrieker attacks, manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up at any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

One generic, one green: Reveal target face-down permanent. If it's a creature card, you may turn it face up.

Overlord of the Hauntwoods

Overlord of the Hauntwoods is a five-cost (three generic and two green) enchantment creature with Impending 4 – One generic, two green (If you cast this spell for its impending cost, it enters with four time counters on it and isn't a creature until the last is removed. At the beginning of your end step, remove a time counter from it.) When Overlord of the Hauntwoods enters or attacks, create a tapped colorless land token named Everywhere that is every basic land type.

Twitching Doll

Twitching Doll is a two-cost (one generic and one green) artifact creature.

Tap: Add one mana of any color. Put a nest counter on Twitching Doll.

Tap, Sacrifice Twitching Doll: Create a 2/2 green Spider creature token with reach for each counter on Twitching Doll. Activate only as a sorcery.

That's it for this list of all known MTG Duskmourn monocolored cards. We will keep everyone posted for more cards that will be revealed soon.