The MTSU Blue Raiders (2-5, 1-2 CUSA) head to Alabama to take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-3, 2-0 CUSA) Wednesday night. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a MTSU-Jacksonville State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the MTSU-Jacksonville State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: MTSU-Jacksonville State Odds

MTSU: +21.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +860

Jacksonville State: -21.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1600

Over: 63.5 (-115)

Under: 63.5 (-105)

How to Watch MTSU vs. Jacksonville State

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why MTSU Could Cover The Spread/Win

MTSU had their best defensive game of the season against Kennesaw State last week. Kennesaw State is one of the worst teams in the nation, but it is a good step in the right direction. In the game, the Blue Raiders allowed just five points. They finished with two interceptions, and held Kennesaw State to under four yards per carry. I would not expect the defense to play as good as they did against Kennesaw State, but if they can have a performance close to it, they will cover the spread.

MTSU has a real problem stopping the pass. However, they are middle of the pack in the conference when it comes to rush defense. Jacksonville State wants to run it down other teams throats, and they do a good job of that. If MTSU can find a way to slow down the run game, they will have a great chance to cover this spread.

Jaiden Creedle averages 4.7 yards per carry for the Blue Raiders. Along with that, he leads the team with three rushing touchdowns. The junior running back also does some damage in the passing game. If Creedle can have a good game, the MTSU will have a good game. In fact, MTSU needs Creedle to have his best game if they want to cover the spread.

Why Jacksonville State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jacksonville State is atop the CUSA, and it is mainly thanks to their offense. The Gamecocks are second in the conference in total yards per game, first in points per game, and they have the most rushing touchdowns with 22. Jacksonville state has scored 44, 63, and 54 points in their last three game, as well. If they continue to dominate on the offensive side of the ball, they will win this game with ease.

MTSU struggles with their run defense. They allow the fourth-most yards per carry, and they have given up 14 touchdowns. Tyler Huff and Tre Stewart are both very strong runners. They have combined for 16 touchdowns, and over six yards per carry. With these two running the ball, the Gamecocks are going to have a lot of success on the ground Wednesday night at home.

Middle Tennessee State leads the Conference USA in penalties this season. Their 50 penalties are towards the top of the nation, as well. The Blue Raiders are going to hurt themselves by committing those penalties in this game. This is especially true if the Gamecocks get pressure on the opposing quarterback.

Final MTSU-Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick

MTSU played a worse team last week, which why they won. It is why they played well on defense. The Blue Raiders still struggled heavily on offense. Jacksonville State is a team that will dominate on offense, and they will be able to score early and often. I am going to take Jacksonville state to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final MTSU-Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville State -21.5 (-110)