Murray State continues its season in Week 12 when they take on Kentucky. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Murray State-Kentucky prediction and pick.

Murray State (3-6) visits Kentucky (1-9) for a Week 12 non-conference clash that promises excitement. The Wildcats, currently 3-6, are looking to build momentum heading into bowl season, showcasing a powerful offense led by quarterback Devin Leary and a solid rushing attack. Murray State, with a 1-9 record, aims to pull off an upset and prove their mettle against an SEC opponent. The Racers will rely on their dynamic playmakers to exploit any defensive lapses from Kentucky. With the Wildcats favored by 37.5 points, they must execute efficiently to avoid overlooking their FCS opponent. Expect a spirited contest with postseason implications for both teams.

Here are the Murray State-Kentucky College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Murray State-Kentucky Odds

Murray State: +37.5 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

Kentucky: -37.5 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Murray State vs. Kentucky

Time: 1:30 PM ET/10:30 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Murray State Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 3-6

Over/Under: 8-1

Head-to-Head: 0-1 ML / 1-0 ATS / 1-0 O/U

While Kentucky enters as heavy favorites, Murray State has the potential to pull off a stunning upset in Week 12 at Kroger Field. The Racers, despite their 1-9 record, have shown flashes of potential throughout the season and could catch the Wildcats off guard. Kentucky, coming off a disappointing 3-6 start, may be vulnerable to overlooking their FCS opponent. Murray State's offense has the firepower to challenge Kentucky's defense, which has shown inconsistencies this season. The Racers' balanced attack, featuring both an effective passing game and a solid ground assault, could exploit the vulnerabilities in Kentucky's defensive unit.

Furthermore, Murray State's coaching staff has had two weeks to prepare for this matchup, thanks to a well-timed bye week. This extra preparation time could prove crucial in developing a game plan to contain Kentucky's offense and exploit their weaknesses. The Wildcats, potentially looking ahead to their final SEC matchup, might struggle to maintain focus against a determined Murray State team. If the Racers can start strong, control the tempo of the game, and force Kentucky into uncomfortable situations, they have a chance to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the college football season. With nothing to lose and everything to gain, Murray State could shock the college football world and secure a signature win against their in-state SEC opponent.

Why Kentucky Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 5-4

Over/Under: 3-6

Head-to-Head: 1-0 ML / 0-1 ATS / 1-0 O/U

Kentucky is poised to secure a much-needed victory against Murray State in Week 12 at Kroger Field. The Wildcats, despite their 3-6 record, have faced a challenging SEC schedule and are hungry for a win to build momentum. Kentucky's offense, led by quarterback Borck Vandagriff, has shown flashes of potential throughout the season. Leary, averaging over 151 passing yards per game, should be able to exploit Murray State's struggling defense, which ranks near the bottom in FCS, allowing a staggering 45 points per game. The Wildcats' ground game, spearheaded by Jamarion Wilcox, presents a formidable challenge for the Racers' defense, which gets gashed on the ground this season.

Defensively, Kentucky has been solid, allowing just 20.8 points per game. This stingy defense is well-equipped to contain Murray State's run-heavy offense, which averages only 4.1 yards per rush. The Wildcats' experience against top-tier SEC competition has prepared them for this matchup, giving them a significant edge in terms of game speed and intensity. With Kentucky fighting to keep their bowl hopes alive and Murray State struggling with a 1-9 record, expect the Wildcats to come out focused and determined. The talent gap between these teams, combined with Kentucky's home-field advantage, should lead to a convincing victory for the Wildcats.

Final Murray State-Kentucky Predictions & Pick

While Kentucky enters as heavy favorites against Murray State, the 37.5-point spread seems excessive given the Wildcats' recent struggles. Kentucky's offense, averaging just 25.7 points per game, has been inconsistent this season. Despite facing an FCS opponent, the Wildcats may not have the firepower to cover such a large spread. Murray State, though 1-9, has shown the ability to put points on the board, averaging 21.6 points per game. Their run-heavy offense could help control the clock and limit Kentucky's possessions. Kentucky's defense, allowing 20.8points per game, should contain Murray State's offense to some degree. However, the Wildcats may opt to rest starters and give playing time to reserves once the game is in hand, potentially allowing late scores. While Kentucky should win comfortably, expect Murray State to keep the fight close to where they can comfortably cover the spread on the road.

Final Murray State-Kentucky Predictions & Pick: Murray State +37.5 (-110), Over 47.5 (-110)