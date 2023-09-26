This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

BreakingT Merch: Club Dub T-Shirt – Navy

Celebrate Bears victories in style with this “Club Dub” shirt from BreakingT. Featuring a fun and energetic design inspired by the team's postgame celebration tradition, this shirt is perfect for showing your support for the Bears. Whether you're watching the game at home or joining fellow fans at the stadium, this shirt will let you share in the excitement of a Bears win. Join “Club Dub” and cheer on your team with this spirited shirt.

No. 1 Overall Pick Champs T-Shirt – Navy

Embrace the excitement of the Chicago Bears being the “No. 1 Overall Pick Champs” with this playful and spirited T-shirt from BreakingT, with an homage to former coach Lovie Smith. Whether you're heading to Soldier Field to watch the game or just showing your support from home, this tee is a great way to display your team pride. Join the celebration and wear this shirt to cheer on the Bears as they aim for victory in The Windy City.

Chicago Football 1985 Hoodie – Navy

Relive the glory days of one of the best NFL teams of all time and Chicago football with this vintage-inspired “Chicago Football 1985” hoodie from BreakingT. Celebrating the iconic 1985 Bears, this hoodie is a timeless tribute to one of the most legendary teams in NFL history. With its classic design and bold lettering, it's the perfect way for fans to show their pride and reminisce about the team's historic Super Bowl victory. Whether you were there to witness it or just love the team's rich history, this hoodie is a must-have addition to your Bears apparel collection.

Fanatics Official Sideline Gear: Chicago Bears Nike Sideline Velocity Athletic Stack Performance T-Shirt – Navy

The Chicago Bears Nike Sideline Velocity Athletic Stack Performance T-Shirt in navy is the ideal choice for fans who want to represent their team in style and comfort. With its sleek design and Nike's performance technology, this shirt not only showcases your loyalty but also ensures you stay cool and comfortable, making it perfect for gamedays or casual wear — the essential Bears apparel tee.

Chicago Bears Nike Sideline Tonal Logo Performance Player Long Sleeve T-Shirt – Navy

The Chicago Bears Nike Sideline Tonal Logo Performance Player Long Sleeve T-Shirt in navy is the perfect blend of style and functionality. Featuring the Bears logo in a subtle tonal design, this shirt is a sophisticated way to show your support for the team. Its long sleeves make it great for cooler days, while Nike's performance technology ensures you stay comfortable whether you're cheering from the stands or going about your day. This shirt is a versatile addition to any Bears fan's wardrobe, combining team pride with everyday wearability.

Chicago Bears Nike Sideline Athletic Stack Performance Pullover Hoodie – Navy

The Chicago Bears Nike Sideline Athletic Stack Performance Pullover Hoodie in navy is a must-have for any fan of Chicago football. Whether you're heading to Soldier Field or just staying cozy at home, this hoodie offers the perfect blend of team spirit and comfort. The logo is prominently featured on the chest, showcasing your loyalty, while the hoodie's performance fabric keeps you warm and dry. With its stylish design and practicality, this hoodie is ideal for showcasing your Bears pride in any setting.

Chicago Bears Nike Sideline Athletic Stack Performance Pullover Hoodie – Orange

The Chicago Bears Nike Sideline Athletic Stack Performance Pullover Hoodie in vibrant orange is a bold and stylish choice for showcasing your team spirit. Whether you're gearing up for game day or simply want to stand out in a crowd, this hoodie has you covered. It features the iconic logo on the chest and is made from performance fabric to keep you comfortable and warm. With its eye-catching color and comfortable design, this hoodie is perfect for any passionate Chicago football fan looking to make a statement — a wonderfully bold choice for Bears apparel.

Chicago Bears Nike Sideline Lockup Performance Quarter-Zip Top – Navy

The Chicago Bears Nike Sideline Lockup Performance Quarter-Zip Top in navy is a versatile and functional piece of fan apparel. Whether you're braving the cold at Soldier Field or just need a cozy layer for a chilly day, this top has you covered. It features the team logo on the chest and a quarter-zip design for easy ventilation. Made from performance fabric, it wicks away moisture to keep you comfortable during intense moments of the game. This top combines style and functionality, making it a must-have for any Bears enthusiast.

Chicago Bears Nike Sideline Athletic Stack V-Neck Pullover Windshirt Jacket – Navy

If retro vibes are your thing and you love reminiscing about the '85 Bears, this jacket is the Bears apparel pick for you. The Chicago Bears Nike Sideline Athletic Stack V-Neck Pullover Windshirt Jacket in navy is the perfect outer layer for any Chicago football fan. This windshirt jacket not only provides protection from the elements but also showcases your team pride with the team logo on the chest. Its v-neck design adds a stylish touch, and the lightweight fabric makes it comfortable to wear during the game or as casual streetwear. Stay warm and show your support for the Bears with this versatile and sporty jacket.

Chicago Bears Nike Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie – Navy/Orange

This Chicago Bears Nike Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie in navy and orange is a must-have for any devoted fan. It features the team's colors and logo, making it the perfect choice for showcasing your support. With its comfortable design and versatile style, this hoodie is great for game days or casual wear, allowing you to represent your team in both warmth and style — a perfect Bear apparel choice, come rain or shine.

Chicago Bears Nike Sideline Primary Lockup Performance Shorts – Navy/Orange

These Chicago Bears Nike Sideline Primary Lockup Performance Shorts in navy and orange are the ideal choice for both active pursuits and casual wear. Made with performance-oriented materials, these shorts provide comfort and breathability. Featuring the Bears logo, they showcase your team loyalty while keeping you comfortable and ready for any activity, from workouts to cheering on your favorite team on game day.

Chicago Bears Nike Sideline Pop Player Performance Lounge Pants – Heather Gray

These Chicago Bears Nike Sideline Pop Player Performance Lounge Pants in heather gray are perfect for showcasing your team spirit while relaxing in comfort. Made with performance-driven materials, these lounge pants are designed for both style and coziness. With the iconic logo, they let you support your team even during downtime, making them an excellent choice for any football fan's wardrobe — a perfect Bears apparel pant to wear year-round.