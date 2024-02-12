Here is our guide for the Unusual Monk Mutatsu's Tower Social Link in Persona 3 Portable, including his days, dialogue options, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful. It is also important to note that this guide is for Persona 3 Portable, which originally came out in 2010, as well as in 2023 with the port. The Social Link Guide for Tower in Persona 3 Reload is a different guide altogether.

Persona 3 Portable Unusual Monk Mutatsu Tower Social Link Guide

You can find him in Club Escapade in the evenings on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, the Protagonist does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max his Social Link, however, you will receive the Reserve Tag, which allows the fusion of Chi You.

Unusual Monk Mutatsu Dialogue Options

Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you can start the Social Link by first reaching Rank 4 in the Strength Social Link and talking to Yuko about a monk in Club Escapade. You must also have Rank 4 Courage.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Tower arcana with you.

Rank 1

“Heh… I guess that sounds funny comin' from an alcohol-drinkin', cigar-smokin' monk, eh?” Does alcohol taste good? 0 What's a cigar taste like? 0



Rank 2

“…So, what're you doin' here, kid?” None of your business. +3 I came to see you, old man. 0

“You don't have to revere me, but at least show me some respect.” I'm sorry, um… +2 Show respect? How? 0



Rank 3

“…How come you're always alone when I see ya? Don'tcha got any friends, kid?” I don't have any friends. +3 I can't say I don't. 0



Rank 4

“You should cut it. No, better yet, shave it all off… smooth like me.” Yeah, that might look cool. +3 Hm, well, I, uh… 0



Rank 5

“High school kids don't have much money, do they? At least, I never gave much to my son.” I have enough. +2 I can't say I'm alright. 0

“Is there anything you want right now?” No. +3 Yes. +2



Rank 6

“Ugh… I'm in bad shape…” You should go home. +3 Are you alright? 0

“It's times like these I wish I didn't live alone…” What about the others? +2 You live by yourself? 0



Rank 7

“…Hey! There's a microphone over there. Bring it over, kid! I'll perform a live sutra reading.” I don't think you should. +3 Uh, that's okay. 0



Rank 8

“Didn't Dad tell you not to do that, ehhh?” Dad? +3 No, this is the first time. 0 …… 0

“What the hell were ya doin' thish late!?” I was with a friend. +3 None of your business. +3 I was studying. 0

“I wonder if they felt the same way I did, as I waited for you earlier…” Who's ‘they'? 0 What're you talking about? 0

“…Now when I go home, I don't know what to do with myself, so I just come here and drink every night.” Are you running away? +3 You wanna see your family? 0



Rank 9

“I'm workin' 24/7, as if my temple was a convenience store…” Take a break. +3 Poor men know no leisure. +3

“I've been drinkin' too much lately… makin' a fool of myself like I did the other day. *sigh*” Hang in there. +3 Time to retire? +3

“Whaddya think?” What're you talking about? +3 I don't really care. +3



Rank 10

“…Well? How's that sound?” Awesome! +3 Not that good… 0



Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you can start the Social Link by first reaching Rank 3 in the Chariot Social Link and talking to Rio about a monk in Club Escapade. The player must also have Rank 4 in Courage.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Tower arcana with you.

Rank 1

“Heh… I guess that sounds funny comin' from an alcohol-drinkin', cigar-smokin' monk, eh?” Does liquor taste good? 0 How does a cigar taste? 0



Rank 2

“…So, what're you doin' here, kid?” I don't need to tell you. +3 …To see you? 0

“You don't have to revere me, but at least show me some respect.” What should I call you? +2 Show respect…? 0



Rank 3

“…How come you're always alone when I see ya? Don'tcha got any friends, kid?” I have no friends. +3 It's not like I don't. 0



Rank 4

“Why don't ya give it a try? The bald look…” I've always wanted to try that. +3 That will never happen. 0



Rank 5

“High school kids don't have much money, do they? At least, I never gave much to my son.” I get by. +2 It's not tough, but… 0

“Is there anything you want right now?” There isn't. +3 There is. +2



Rank 6

“Ugh… I'm in bad shape…” You should get home. +3 Are you okay? 0

“It's times like these I wish I didn't live alone…” What about your workers? +2 You're single? 0



Rank 7

“…Hey! There's a microphone over there. Bring it over, kid! I'll perform a live sutra reading.” You probably shouldn't. +3 It's okay. 0



Rank 8

“Didn't Dad tell you not to do that, ehhh?” Dad? +3 It's the first I've heard. 0 Um… 0

“What the hell were ya doin' thish late!?” I was with friends. +3 I don't need to tell you! +3 I was studying. 0

“I wonder if they felt the same way I did, as I waited for you earlier…” They? 0 What is this about? 0

“…Now when I go home, I don't know what to do with myself, so I just come here and drink every night.” You're just running away. +3 Don't you want to see them? 0



Rank 9

“I'm workin' 24/7, as if my temple was a convenience store…” You can't take a break? +3 Poor men know no leisure… +3

“I've been drinkin' too much lately… makin' a fool of myself like I did the other day. *sigh*” Hang in there! +3 It's time you retire. +3

“Whaddya think?” Hm? What do you mean…? +3 What do I think…? +3



Rank 10

“…Well? How's that sound?” That's great! +3 Not ringing a bell… 0



