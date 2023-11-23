In Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, the MCW stands as the best Assault Rifle, if not, best weapon in the game.

We created multiple MW3 MCW Loadout to help players identify the best setup for them. In Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, the MCW stands as the best Assault Rifle, if not, best weapon in the game. There's very little recoil, making it easy for both new and experienced players to use. It might not deal the most damage, but does enough to assure quick kills at a deadly rate. We hope these MCW Loadouts help you out online.

Best MW3 MCW Loadouts To Use In Call of Duty Modern Warfare III

Overall, we felt this Loadout worked best for the MCW in MW3:

Sight – Any

Any Stock – MCW Lancer Tactical Stock

MCW Lancer Tactical Stock Rear Grip – RB Rapidstrike Grip

RB Rapidstrike Grip Barrel – 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Muzzle – L4R Flash Hider

Firstly, your sight works based on preference. Therefore, we won't recommend any options since you might already know your favorite. Generally, you just want to pick a sight that gives you a good view with minimal obstruction.

Secondly, we recommend the MCW Lancer Tactical Stock. It's easy to get, only requiring the player to reach level 4 with the gun. The extra mobility should help players navigate the map faster and avoid potential dangers. Many recommend the RB Regal Heavy Stock, but personally we don't like the reduction in mobility and handling.

For Rear Grip, we selected the RB Rapidstrike Grip. It increases you sprint to fire speed, giving you an edge in gunfights. This should help gung-ho players who love to run around the map looking for death.

We recommend the 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel. It increases Effective and Minimum Range as well as Bullet Velocity, helping you get your shots out faster at longer ranges. Along with the Rapidstrike Grip, you should be able to aim and shoot faster.

For Muzzles, we rock with the L4R Flash Hider. It never hurts to have extra Recoil + Gun Kick Control.

Overall, this loadout should make you move faster, shoot faster, and aim faster (after sprinting), and aim a little more accurately. We feel this makes for the best MCW Loadout in MW3. However, if that doesn't work, we created a second loadout with some different options:

Stock – RB Regal Heavy Stock

Rear Grip – RB Claw-PSL Grip

Barrel – SL Crater Heavy Barrel

Muzzle – L4R Flash Hider

Overall, this build might work better for players who don't mind sacrificing speed for accuracy and recoil control. We stuck with the L4R Flash Hider, since it seems like the best Muzzle option for the gun. We opted with the SL Crater Heavy Barrel, since it provides even more recoil and gun kick control.

Generally, we recommend this build for players who prefer accuracy over everything else.

How To Unlock the MCW in MW3

If you're still looking to pick up the MCW in MW3, you must level up to Rank 44 first.

Overall, we hope this guide helped give you some ideas on how you want to customize your MCW. Overall, you should just focus on finding what's right for you. While we recommend a couple of different loadouts, you might find something that suits your playstyle better. Nevertheless, we wish you luck as you mow down your enemies in Team Deathmatch.

