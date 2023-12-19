Overall, this annual event comes just once a year, but provides a solid amount of items for dedicated MW3 players.

The annual CODMAS event makes its way to MW3, offering Christmas themed content for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Overall, this annual event comes just once a year, but provides a solid amount of items for dedicated MW3 players. Without further ado, let's check out everything new in MW3 Codmas 2023.

MW3 CODMAS Release Date – December 19th, 2023 – January 3rd, 2024

On CODMAS, something is ALWAYS stirring… 🎄 pic.twitter.com/q1XqGTGtQF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 19, 2023

The MW3 Codmas event runs from 10 AM PT on Tuesday December 19th, 2023 to 10 AM PT on January 3rd, 2024. This new event brings content for MW3 Zombies, Multiplayer, and Warzone.

MW3 Multiplayer CODMAS Event

Shipment and Highrise receive new Christmas themed makeovers with more snow and Christmas cheer to keep you jolly. Additionally, the developer added new modes like Infectious Holiday and Snowfight. The former is a classic infection mode where zombie Santas (infected) must devour the regular ones (survivors).

Snowfight is a unique twist of gunfight, where people throw snowballs at each other instead of shooting each other. Special yellow snowballs, which kill enemies in one hit. Overall, the mode consists of three rounds, with players actually using weapons in the third.

Additionally, the new Santa's Slayground event allows players to complete eight more challenges. The reward for completing them unlocks you a new execution move, special weapon blueprint, operator skin, and calling card. Overall, this challenge can be unlocked by playing several modes within the game.

MW3 Zombies CODMAS Event

The MW3 Zombies experience decks out the halls with new Christmas themed designs and snowballs to use on Zombies. Overall, Zombies received mostly cosmetic changes to the gameplay experience.

MW3 Warzone CODMAS EVENT

Lastly, Warzone received a new Slay Ride Resurgence Mode along with new Christmas themed capture points. The more decorated the tree becomes, the better your rewards become. Additionally, some CODMAS secrets are out there waiting for someone to find them.

Lastly, the shop includes more Christmas themed items in case you're looking to deck yourself out for the holiday season. We hope you enjoy this year's CODMAS!

That wraps up everything new with the MW3 CODMAS event. Make sure to check out our other Modern Warfare III guides, like how to get the Dog Bone Schematic.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.