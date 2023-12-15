A Call of Duty MW3 Free Access event this weekend lets players check out the latest reboot in the series. From Multiplayer, to Zombies to Warzone, MW3's Free access weekend gives players a ton to check out in a short amount of time. However, it should also give some enough time to decide whether or not they event want the latest CoD game. Nevertheless, we still recommend you check it out if you're looking for something to play this weekend.

How To Play MW3 Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone For Free This Weekend

The Call of Duty MW3 Free Access event runs from December 14th (10:00 am PT to December 18th (10:00 am PT),

  • Playstation 4 & 5
  • Xbox One & Series X|S
  • Steam
    • Visit the game's main Steam Page
    • Should be top option that says “Play Call of Duty Modern Warfare III – Multiplayer and Zombies

Overall, the MW3 Free Access package includes Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone content, including:

  • 6v6 Core Maps:Terminal, Rust, Highrise, Shipment, Afghan, Meat.
  • Ground War Maps: Popov Power, Orlov Military Base, Levin Resort.
  • Core Modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Ground War, War.
  • Playlists: Rustment 24/7 (Shipment and Rust), War Mode, 6v6 Moshpit (featuring Highrise, Meat, Afghan, Terminal), Ground War, Modern Warfare Zombies.

Overall, this Free Access weekend gives a decent chunk of content. However, it obviously doesn't let anyone play the Story mode, free of charge. Nevertheless, the event only runs this weekend

RECOMMENDED
MW3 Zombies - All Perks And Where To Find Them
MW3 Zombies - All Free Perks And Where To Find Them

Massimo Marchiano ·

Zombies MW3 Season 1 Patch Adds New Story Missions & More
Zombies MW3 Season 1 Patch Adds New Story Missions & More

Massimo Marchiano ·

Call of Duty MW3 Season 1 Battle Pass
Call of Duty Unveils Season 1 Battle Pass Skins For MW3 & Warzone

Julian Ojeda ·

Additionally, check out some of our other MW3 guides to help you get started. Firstly, make sure to keep on the lookout for any Double XP codes. Additionally, feel free to look at some of our other guides, like how to get XP fast, or complete certain Zombies objectives.

Lastly, this package should give players a glimpse of what to expect with MW3 and its several Multiplayer modes. Additionally, the game itself is on sale as of writing for a limited time.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.