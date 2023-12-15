A Call of Duty MW3 Free Access event this weekend lets players check the latest reboot in the series. From Multiplayer, Zombies Warzone...

A Call of Duty MW3 Free Access event this weekend lets players check out the latest reboot in the series. From Multiplayer, to Zombies to Warzone, MW3's Free access weekend gives players a ton to check out in a short amount of time. However, it should also give some enough time to decide whether or not they event want the latest CoD game. Nevertheless, we still recommend you check it out if you're looking for something to play this weekend.

How To Play MW3 Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone For Free This Weekend

It's time to get your bragging rights for your squad…all for free 🎮#MW3 Free Access is live now until December 18 featuring 6 Multiplayer Maps, Modes, and #ModernWarfareZombies 💪 pic.twitter.com/fLxacwaTn5 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 14, 2023

The Call of Duty MW3 Free Access event runs from December 14th (10:00 am PT to December 18th (10:00 am PT),

Playstation 4 & 5 In the Playstation Store, search for Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Go to Editions, and select Free Access

Xbox One & Series X|S Search for Modern Warfare III in the Microsoft Store Under Edtons, select Free Access

Steam Visit the game's main Steam Page Should be top option that says “Play Call of Duty Modern Warfare III – Multiplayer and Zombies



Overall, the MW3 Free Access package includes Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone content, including:

6v6 Core Maps:Terminal, Rust, Highrise, Shipment, Afghan, Meat.

Ground War Maps: Popov Power, Orlov Military Base, Levin Resort.

Core Modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Ground War, War.

Playlists: Rustment 24/7 (Shipment and Rust), War Mode, 6v6 Moshpit (featuring Highrise, Meat, Afghan, Terminal), Ground War, Modern Warfare Zombies.

Overall, this Free Access weekend gives a decent chunk of content. However, it obviously doesn't let anyone play the Story mode, free of charge. Nevertheless, the event only runs this weekend

Lastly, this package should give players a glimpse of what to expect with MW3 and its several Multiplayer modes. Additionally, the game itself is on sale as of writing for a limited time.

