MW3 Season 2 adds a fair bit of content for each mode

The MW3 Season 2 Release Date approaches, with new maps, zombies content, a new Battle Pass, and more. Additionally, the new Season introduces some new operator skins from The Walking Dead, including Rick Grimes and Michonne. Overall, expect the latest season of MW3 to deliver more content than its campaign, which sadly isn't saying much. Without further ado, let's check out MW3 Season 2.

MW3 Season 2 Release Date

The MW3 Season 2 Release Date is Wednesday, February 7th, 2024. The Season 2 update comes free for all players, but expect it to take another 20-25 GB of storage space depending on your platform. Overall, MW3 Season 2 comes with:

Three new 6v6 maps Stash House Vista Departures

Multiplayer Operation Tin Man (War Mode Variant) Hordepoint New 6v6 mode that includes PvP and PvE elements. Players must complete objectives while Zombies roam the map

Warzone Fortune's Keep Returns Ranked Resurgence

Zombies Walking Dead Rick Grimes Skin Walking Dead Michonne Skin

New Battle Pass Content TBD



Overall, MW3 Season 2 adds a fair bit of content for each mode. The three new 6v6 maps should bolster the roster of options. Furthermore, the two new multiplayer modes should add more depth to the playlists. We look forward to seeing more Hordepoint, which blends Hardpoint and Zombies together into one mode.

However, for our fellow Zombies players, two new Operator Skins make their way into the game in the form of Rick Grimes and Michonne from The Walking Dead. The post-apocalyptic horror drama show, which aired from 2010-2022 still exists today through its sequel shows. Safe to say that Zombies are one form of media that won't die out in the coming future. In fact, you'll be able to take control of two badass characters from the show and slay Zombies in style.

Lastly, Warzone players might be happy to hear of the return of Fortune's Keep. Originally introduced to Warzone in 2022, the map became popular for the close-quarters elements it provided. Additionally, Warzone players can look forward to Ranked Resurgence in MW3.

That includes everything we know so far about the MW3 Season 2 Release Date. We look forward to another season, hopefully one which improves the experience for the fans.

