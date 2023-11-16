A new MW3 Update rolled out this week, making improvements across several game modes. However, while we appreciate many of the bug fixes and crashes, it seems the update has yet to fix what the community has been asking for. Therefore, don't expect many changes in terms of weapon balancing or stability changes. However, the latest MW3 Patch does add DLSS 3.0 Support for PC players. Without further ado, let's check out everything in the latest update.
MW3 Update – Full Preseason Patch Notes
COD HQ:
- Players will no longer encounter a blank screen where MWIII tiles are expected.
- Fixed an issue console Players where cross-launching from one game to another disbanded parties containing a split-screen Player.
- Fixed an issue for PC Players which selective installs were not available to play after the installation was completed.
- A fix has been implemented to solve several crashes that occurred during the application start-up sequence.
STABILITY & PERFORMANCE
- PC Players with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs can now use DLSS 3 across all modes in Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. With DLSS NVIDIA Super Resolution and Frame Generation, DLSS 3 multiplies performance by up to 1.8X to enhance your PC experience.
- Fixed a bug in which some console Players would encounter an error upon being invited to a Party.
- Fixed a bug in which some console Players were pushed to the Main Menu after selecting certain items in the Battle Pass.
- Resolved a bug in which some Players were kicked back to the MultiPlayer lobby after attempting to matchmake in any Playlist.
- Addressed account-based issues that prevented offline play.
MW3 Update – CAMPAIGN
STABILITY & PERFORMANCE:
- Resolved a crash that occurred for PC Players during the game’s restart sequence after an update.
- Resolved a bug that resulted in Players receiving an error message when trying to launch Campaign.
- Resolved an issue causing DEV ERROR 12510 after attempting to start the Operation 627 mission.
- Fixed a bug that forced Players to skip cinematic cutscenes when a controller disconnected.
- Fixed multiple gameplay-related crashes in the Oligarch mission.
- Resolved a crash that occurred after deploying a Cruise Missile in the Reactor mission.
GAMEPLAY:
- Completion rewards will now be properly awarded if the Player closes the application during the Credits sequence.
- 141 Ready Achievement will now properly track the lowest difficulty used to complete a mission.
- Fixed a bug in which the functionality of all the Ziplines and Ascenders in the map disappeared after canceling a climb animation.
- Fixed a bug in which the Player could not interact with Equipment pickups while quick-drawing a Handgun.
MW3 Update – MULTIPLAYER:
UIX:
- Bug Fixes
- Enemy Player elevation now properly displays on the Minimap.
- Additionally, fixed a bug in which Playlists would disappear from the Main Menu for some console Players.
- Prompt to View Gamercard on the Scoreboard now functions as expected for console players.
- Promoting a Player to Party Leader will no longer allow them to attempt to matchmake for locked Playlists.
PROGRESSION:
- Weapons
- Addressed an issue that prevented Bolt Attachments from being unlocked at the expected Weapon Level for the KATT-AMR (Sniper Rifle).
- Challenges
- Introduced new requirements for the Priceless Camo challenge for the WSP Swarm (Submachine Gun).
- Get 10 Operator Double Kills while in Tac-Stance.
- Resolved issues that prevented several Challenges from tracking completion progress.
- Corrected unlock challenge tracking conditions for BBQ (Operator).
- Introduced new requirements for the Priceless Camo challenge for the WSP Swarm (Submachine Gun).
MAPS:
- Terminal
- Players can no longer plant at the A bombsite from an unintended location in Search and Destroy.
- Popov Power
- Players will no longer spawn in enemy territory in the Invasion mode.
MODES:
- Team Deathmatch
- Increased match score limit from 75 to 100.
- Ground War
- Addressed an issue causing DEV ERROR 841 during normal gameplay.
*Be on the lookout for an Experimental Playlist in the coming days, featuring enemy Player outlines! More details to come.
WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS:
- MCW (Assault Rifle)
- Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.
- BAS-B (Battle Rifle)
- Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.
- MTZ Interceptor (Marksman Rifle)
- Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.
- Renetti (Handgun)
- Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.
- JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Conversion Kit)
- Thermo-Optic X9 and SZ VORTEX-90 Optic Attachments can now be toggled as expected.
- TYR (Handgun)
- Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.
- Odin’s Judgement (Trigger Action)
- Decreased trigger response time to the intended 210ms duration.
COSMETICS:
- Gun Screen audio will now play as expected upon pressing the preview button.
- Tracer Pack: Hellsing Operator Bundle
- Fixed a bug in which Alucard was missing his handgun in the Operator preview.
MW3 Update – Zombies
GAMEPLAY:
- Addressed an issue that prevented missions in Act 2 and Act 3 from auto-queueing while in-game.
STABILITY:
- Fixed a crash encountered when Players navigated to the Store or Progression tab in the Launcher Menu while queuing.
- Various stability and map fixes.
And that wraps it up for everything we know about the latest MW3 Patch Notes. With the game just releasing, we obviously expect to tackle the bigger issues over time. In the meanwhile, the newest MW3 Patch should help a lot of users who experience any crashes, freezes, or bugs in several modes. The game just released six days ago, so give the developer some time to improve the experience for all players. Additionally, these MW3 Preseason Patch Notes mostly seem intended to make sure the game works for everyone.
Of course, you can check out the full MW3 Preseason Patch Notes, as well as previous updates on the official Call of Duty website.
For more MW3 content, check out our guide on how to get the new Scorcher Wonder Weapon in Zombies. Additionally, a new code recently dropped, giving players Double XP tokens, among other rewards for free.