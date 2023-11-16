GAMEPLAY:

Addressed an issue that prevented missions in Act 2 and Act 3 from auto-queueing while in-game.

STABILITY:

Fixed a crash encountered when Players navigated to the Store or Progression tab in the Launcher Menu while queuing.

Various stability and map fixes.

And that wraps it up for everything we know about the latest MW3 Patch Notes. With the game just releasing, we obviously expect to tackle the bigger issues over time. In the meanwhile, the newest MW3 Patch should help a lot of users who experience any crashes, freezes, or bugs in several modes. The game just released six days ago, so give the developer some time to improve the experience for all players. Additionally, these MW3 Preseason Patch Notes mostly seem intended to make sure the game works for everyone.

Of course, you can check out the full MW3 Preseason Patch Notes, as well as previous updates on the official Call of Duty website.

