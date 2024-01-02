This limited-time event runs for two-weeks, and comes with vortex-themed variations of existing maps.

An Upcoming MW3 Multiplayer event called Vortex allows players to use the powerful Ray Gun Wonder Weapon available only in Zombies. This limited-time event runs for two-weeks, and comes with vortex-themed variations of existing maps. Overall, if you love the Ray Gun and MW3 Multiplayer, you might just find yourself interested in this first-of-a-kind event.

MW3 Vortex Event Release Date, Maps, and Rewards

The MW3 Vortex Event begins on January 3rd and ends on January 17th. While the exact times haven't been revealed just yet, players receive two full weeks to use the Ray Gun in Multiplayer. Additionally, the upcoming event comes with three 6v6 Vortex-themed maps:

Tetanus – Variation of Rust

– Variation of Rust Satan's Quarry – Variation of Quarry

– Variation of Quarry Sporeyard – Variation of Scrapyard

Furthermore, the event itself includes up to fifteen total rewards for players to collect. However, the rewards go live on the day of the event, so we do not know all of them yet.

Additionally, the event also mark the first time players can ever use the Ray Gun in Multiplayer. The weapon itself is easily one of the best to use in MW3 Zombies, especially when Pack-a-Punched. Overall, the player who uses the Ray Gun keeps it until death. Those who kill the Ray Gun user receive it themselves. Other than that, the game modes themselves don't stray too far from the actual multiplayer experience.

Overall, the event takes place after the CODmas event, which saw players slinging snowballs at zombies and at each other. With the Holiday season finally over, Call of Duty now shifts focus onto brand new playlists as the new year begins.

2024 will certainly hold some interesting for the Call of Duty franchise as a whole. MW3 will certainly receive more events as one of the most popular shooters on the market right now. Additionally, we might possibly see the release of Call of Duty Black Ops: Gulf War. 2024 is certainly set to be a massive year for the franchise if this rumor hold true.

We look forward to seeing what other events the developers have in store for MW3's Multiplayer.

