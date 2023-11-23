In total, MW3 Zombies includes six total Field Upgrades to choose from.

MW3 Zombies include Field Upgrades which grant players special abilities to get them out of a pinch. In total, MW3 Zombies includes six total Field Upgrades to choose from. But how do you get Field Upgrades? Additionally, which one works the best? We created a guide that should hopefully help players learn all the new Upgrades, what they do, and how to get them.

MW3 Zombies – All Field Upgrades, Their Effects, And How To Get Them

All Field Upgrades are unlocked at the following levels:

Energy Mine (Level 1) Spawns a mine that damages all enemies in a nearby radius.

Frenzied Guard (Level 9) Replenishes player armor, though all enemies target you for 10 seconds. Each kill replenishes player armor.

Healing Aura (Level 19) Heals all players.

Frost Blast (Level 29) Damages enemies with initial blast and those that enter. Additionally, all enemies slowed within AoE.

The Aether Shroud (Level 39) Briefly grants invisibility to player

Tesla Storm (Level 50) For 10 seconds, lightning connects to other players, stunning and damaging normal enemies



Best Field Upgrade To Use In MW3 Zombies

Overall, the best Field Upgrade all comes down to preference. Personally, we like Healing Aura the best since it provides a health boost for all players. However, not all players should use it. Feel free to experiment with Tesla Storm, Aether Shroud, or even just Energy Mine. They all provide easy ways to either escape enemies or destroy them all at once.

Now that you know each Field Upgrade and how to use them, you should be better equipped to take on waves of the undead now. Make sure all of your teammates use different abilities to get a feel for each one. From there, feel free to select your favorites.

