Overall, the mission isn't hard, but it might be tricky for those who haven't acquired the Ammo Mod.

The MW3 Zombies Blasted Mission requires players to slay waves of the undead with Shatter Blast Ammo Mod while recovering a Cyphered Tablet. Overall, the mission isn't hard, but it might be tricky for those who haven't acquired the Ammo Mod. Therefore, we created a guide to help players on this mission. Hopefully, it should allow you to complete it while progressing through the Zombies campaign.

MW3 Zombies – How To Complete The Blasted Mission

Thank you to our #MW3 community for setting new Modern Warfare engagement records 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OTu1oHMrCB — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 21, 2023

To complete the Blasted Mission, players must:

Destroy armor on 25 zombies using the Shatter Blast Ammo Mod

Collect a Cyphered Tablet

The Shatter Blast Ammo Mod doesn't require any button to activate, as it activates on its own at set intervals. Therefore, using it is quite simple and shouldn't be difficult to mow down enemies with.

Players can find armored zombies in mid-level threat areas (orange). Make sure you're well equipped, prepped, and healed up before going out there, though. Overall, these areas aren't the toughest to explore but can definitely get rough, especially when playing solo. Therefore, we recommend bringing a multi-plate armor vest, as well as pack-a-punched weapons. This should prepare you for the upcoming onslaught.

Overall, the mission seems pretty simple. Players can simply use the Mod from the get-go by acquiring it in their Acquisition Stash. Players should get the Tablet after destroying armor on their 25th zombie. Additionally, an indicator should point you to the tablet. However, some players struggle when searching for the Ammo Mod. Therefore, the question is, where do you find it?

To find the Shatter Blast Ammo Mod, try searching for them in Aether Nests or Infested Strongholds. Unfortunately, it's not a guaranteed pull, and Aether Nests and Stronholds aren't always the easiest to infiltrate. Additionally, players must make sure they're wearing a gas mask for protection.

And that wraps up this guide on how to complete the Blasted Mission in MW3 Zombies. We hope this guide helped you complete the mission, which is a tier five mission in Act One. Best of luck!

Check out our other MW3 guides, for dedicated Zombies guides, or for new Double XP codes.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.