MW3 Zombies' Bloodburner Motorcycle is perhaps the best vehicle to use in all of Urzikstan. The indestructible vehicle can runs indefinitely, over land and water, while coming with a special ability to make life easier. Overall, players looking to cover large distances while whooping tail might want to consider finding this vehicle. However, how does one get the Bloodburner Motorcycle in MW3 Zombies?

How To Get The Bloodburner Motorcycle in MW3 Zombies

#MW3 is finally here. Whether you're getting quads in Multiplayer or slaying Zombies, we want to see your clips! Share yours using #CODTopPlays for a chance to be featured! pic.twitter.com/BYBzJW5agr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 17, 2023

Unfortunately, players must find the Bloodburner Motorcycle on their own in MW3 Zombies. However, some players identified certain areas that might give you a better chance of finding it.

Some players suggest searching mid-to-high level threat zones. These areas, while more difficult to explore, offer . When 300 meters away, the game should tell you it is nearby. However, getting notified of the Bloodburner won't tell you where it is. Instead, you'll need to search more before you can find it.

Additionally, only one Bloodburner Motorcycle exists in each match of Zombies. Therefore, if you want to find it, you'll need to be fast. We recommend finding a vehicle and just driving around until you find it.

Once you get the Bloodburner Motorcycle, never let go. This bad boy comes with a special ability called Aether Pulse. The ability releases a shockwave that kills all nearby zombies in front of the vehicle. Additionally, the Bloodburner never runs out of gas, never needs repairs, and drives over the water. It makes for a great getaway vehicle and amazing choice to reach far distances. Overall, we can't recommend it enough.

However, the time it takes to find one can take a whole match. Therefore, don't go out of your way locating it, but go after it if you get the notification. Just keep in mind that many others will keep their eye out for it too.

That concludes this guide on how to get the Bloodburner Motorcycle in MW3 Zombies. Hopefully in future seasons players can either craft their own vehicles or get vehicle schematics. We look forward to seeing what the devs plan for next.

