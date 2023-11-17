No matter how you get a schematic, you'll want to extract as soon as you can

MW3 Zombies' Schematics are a valuable commodity which help you get some of the best items permanently in the mode. However, finding schematics, especially specific ones, might be a bit difficult for players. Therefore, we created a guide on the best ways to get schematics. Additionally, we'll also show you all the upgrades and Wonder Weapons you can build with your schematics over time.

MW3 Zombies – How To Get Schematics

Plus, the VR11 Wonder Weapon, coming in Season 1, packs a punch, transforming enemies, Zombie or Human, into loyal allies🧟 pic.twitter.com/EtXqMzrZPw — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 17, 2023

The best ways to get Shematics in MW3 Zombies is by completing contracts, opening mercenary loot caches and or Aether caches. However, let's go a bit more into detail about you can get schematics from each. One thing you need to know that is schematic drops are random, so it'll be difficult trying to get the one you want.

Contracts – When looking to get schematics via contracts, try completing a Tier 2 or 3 contract.

More difficult contracts usually offer better rewards. Some, like the Ray Gun or WunderWaffle, might require you to complete Tier 3 (red) contracts. When completing a contract, make sure to grab your items from the reward rift. So take a risk with some friends and do your best to farm for some schematics. Additionally, contracts offer a decent amount of money which you can use at the Buy Station.

Loot Caches:

Additionally, you also have a chance of getting schematics via Aether Loot Caches and Mercenary Loot Cache. These items can be found in either Aether Nests or Strongholds. However, if you're looking to farm schematics, we recommend completing contracts.

Lastly, no matter how you get a schematic, you'll want to extract as soon as you can. If you die, you loose the schematic, requiring you to go out and collect it again. Saving a schematic allows you to permanently keep it, letting you craft that ability or weapon for future matches.

How To Craft Schematics In MW3 Zombies

To craft a schematic in MW3 Zombies, open your rucksack in the loadout menu to access your schematics. However, before you craft a schematic make sure it's the one you want to use. All schematics cost no resources to build, but require a cooldown period before being used again. Therefore, you'll want to think in advance which schematics work best for you before going into a game.

A schematic's cooldown period depends on the schematic in question. Items like Wonder Weapon schematics require a much longer cooldown period than something like a Jugger-Nog can. Thankfully, unlocking a schematic at least means you own it forever. Just make sure to save your best ones when you have a dedicated squad to run this mode with.

All Schematics In MW3 Zombies

Wonder Weapons:

Ray Gun

Wunderwaffe DG-2

Aetherium (Tools & Crystals):

Uncommon Aether Tool

Rare Aether Tool

Epic Aether Tool

Raw Aetherium Crystal

Refined Aetherium Crystal

Ammunition Mods:

Shatter Blast Ammo

Cryo Freeze Ammoo

Napalm Burst Ammo

Brain Rot Ammo

Dead Wire Ammo

Perk-A-Colas (Perks):

Death Perception

Deadshot Daiquiri

Quick Revive

Stamin-Up

Tombstone Soda

Speed Cola

PHD Flopper

Elemental Pop

Jugger-Nog

And that should be everything you need to know about MW3 Zombies' schematics. We hope this guide helps you get your favorite schematics so you can take on waves of the undead with ease. For more Zombies content, check out our guide on how to destroy the Mercenary Convoy, which players have trouble finding.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.